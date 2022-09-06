Streaming services keep showing the same ad, and it’s driving me crazy

For the last few months, Parks and Recreation has been my go-to background show. It’s what I watch while doing laundry, trying to catch up on email, or playing a video game I’d rather not listen to. The show’s seven seasons are all on Peacock, which is handy, because it is The office — my other background show. All this means I watch a lot of Peacock.

At one point today, while I was watching another half Parks & Reviews episode an ad popped up that I suddenly realized I knew. And I didn’t just know, I knew every word of it. Especially the jingle, which ends in a singing song “CroppMetcalfe is the one with five stars!” That jingle has been stuck in my head for weeks and may never go away.

I don’t blame CroppMetcalfe, which I’m sure is just as good at air conditioning and plumbing as it is at jingle composition. I blame streaming services. No matter what service you look at, I guarantee you’ve come across it: the same ad, over and over, repeated in every ad break until you promise yourself you’ll never buy what they’re selling, no matter how good the deal. In my experience, Hulu and Peacock are the worst offenders. But I even noticed it recently on TikTok: dozens, even hundreds of ads for the same product. For me it was True Classic T-shirts, for the last few days it’s been all about a board game called Doomlings that used to look nice and now I refuse to play it. It’s a principle thing.

This song will probably be in my head forever. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Advertising is coming in a big way to the streaming world. Many streamers, especially those with a legacy of linear TV, embraced advertising from the start. More recently, giants like Netflix and Disney have embraced the ad-supported business model, and both are planning to roll out new levels soon. Overall, ad-supported streaming sounds like a great idea: most people can’t afford to pay for all the existing services, and ads allow users to get more services and more content without breaking the bank. Well done, everyone wins. Done badly, it’s absolutely insane.

Ad streaming is already mired in complicated questions about user data, viewer tracking, and decisions about who gets to know what you’re watching and when. But I have a simpler request: can we make the ads bearable to watch? If I binge the whole season The resort on Peacock I watch about four ad breaks per show, two ads apiece, over eight episodes. That’s 64 ads. If I see the same two ads 32 times each, I never get to the end of the series.

There is, by the way, a perfectly rational reason why this is happening. It’s all about ad targeting. Let’s take my own recent example, CroppMetcalfe. I am a new homeowner, in the company’s service area, with a 20 year old HVAC unit that we know will need replacing soon. Chances are CroppMetcalfe knows that too! I am definitely the target audience of the company. But there aren’t that many people in my exact situation, and Peacock has certainly promised the company a certain number of ad impressions. If there were a million people who would pay the bill, no problem. But if there are 500 of us, and a million impressions to serve, I get a lot of that five-star jingle.

Everyone involved also has a reason to resolve this. There is evidence to show that people who see the same ad over and over actually become fewer plausible to buy the thing advertised, and customers have been complain about repeating ads for years. In a Morning Consult survey last year, 69 percent of respondents said the ads on streaming services were “very repetitive” or “somewhat repetitive.”

Unfortunately, it is also a surprisingly difficult problem to solve. Even for a single show on a single platform, ads can come from a number of different sources: the network itself, the set-top box you’re watching, possibly even the manufacturer of your TV. The whole universe of streaming ads is a mess, in every way.

But it doesn’t have to be! Some networks embrace the idea of ​​showing you one long ad at the beginning of the episode and then nothing else while you watch. Love that. I also enjoy the ads on the pause screen, which is a perfect and unobtrusive way of telling me how to save money on my auto insurance. The internet should make ads innovative and interesting again, but overall it still drills the same 30 second spot in my head.

As the number of streaming services continues to grow, there are even more platforms competing for the same dollars, and there is no underlying technology to ensure that you don’t see the same ad on TikTok, Netflix, YouTube and Disney Plus. Which means you absolutely shall see the ad in all those places. The TV ad business is huge and that money is moving quickly towards platforms. Without any kind of change in the way money is moved, the ads that come out will make all those platforms sort of unwatchable.

