Streaker invades the field during the San Diego Padres’ home rout of the Minnesota Twins

A streaker led security on a wild chase when they invaded the field during the San Diego Padres’ victory against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Padres hit season highs in home runs (five) and extra-base hits (seven) in a 10-1 home game of the Minnesota Twins Friday.

A fan was clearly bored with the Padres’ blowout and decided to spice up the action on the pitch at Petco Park.

Wearing nothing but star-striped underwear and white sneakers, the shirtless fan decided to break the 10-1 laugh by barging into the open field.

His undertaking lasted about 20 seconds as he circled the guards and even got an impressive juke, putting a guard on the ground while dodging an outstretched arm.

The intruder himself slipped a few times as he tried to evade security personnel before four of them managed to knock him to the ground.

The aftermath of the incident is unclear, but it’s unlikely the fan will return to Petco Park anytime soon.

Padres manager Bob Melvin hoped his team’s power surge would last after San Diego followed two defeats in a three-game run in Detroit with their most impressive slugging game of the season.

“We needed it and it proved we could do it,” Melvin said after five different Padres homered on Friday.

“You hope it continues. We got two runs in the first on that sky-high home run (46 degrees launch angle) from Luke Voit, which was big. And we kept plodding. Hopefully this will continue for a while.’

However, the Padres couldn’t hold out, as they stumbled on Saturday and lost 7-4 before rebounding on Sunday-evening with a 3-2 win.