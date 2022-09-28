Stray dog is busted on camera attempting to steal plush animals from Brazilian toy store

The dog returned with a second stray dog, which was keeping watch at the entrance, and dragged a second stuffed animal, but decided to leave it in the store.

A stray dog ​​in the Brazilian city of Tabatinga tried to steal two stuffed animals, including a teddy bear, from a store on Monday.

A stuffed animal store in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo is raising its security threat level after a camera caught a stray dog ​​trying to steal two stuffed animals, including a bear. teddy.

The hilarious and brazen attempt was captured on camera as the four-legged animal entered a store in the town of Tabatinga on Monday.

Surveillance video shows the dog, known to neighborhood residents as Pacato, trotting into the store and dragging a stuffed dog-like toy towards the exit when the toy hit the corner of the exit.

Instead of going back to look for him, Pacato left the store only to return moments later with another stray dog ​​for backup.

Store owner Marcos Soler told Brazilian news outlet G1 that a customer who had entered the store tipped him off about the attempted robbery.

He didn’t know what to believe until he and his staff checked the security camera and were “very shocked” that Pacato was trying to steal their business.

According to Soler, it was not the first time that a street dog from the neighborhood ran over the store.

The only difference was that the other dog “got an even smaller pet (toy) and ended up taking it away.”

“Our store has its doors open, and we even think it’s nice that the dog takes the pet,” Soler said. ‘Too bad he couldn’t find a sleeping partner on the cold night. Let’s wait for new episodes.’

