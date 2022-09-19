Strangers who captured hearts of a nation with ‘romance’ in Queen queue BOTH have long term partners

Two strangers who have sparked rumors of a love affair-esque romance after meeting in line to see the Queen reveal they’re both in a long-term relationship but insist they’re “friends for life” will be.

Zoe George, 33, and Jack Ciuro, 23, gave the British public the heartwarming idea that a budding romance was starting in line as they waited to see the Queen in state at Westminster Hall on Friday.

A Channel 4 News video of the couple talking about each other as they queued for 2pm on Friday night went viral over the weekend, garnering over 2 million views – some suggested it could be the latest Richard’s plot. Curtis movie.

Now can reveal that the couple met DID for a second date today to watch the state funeral together. However, Zoe and Jack revealed that they were “just friends” as they both actually have a long-term partner.

But they insisted they had found “partners for life.” Not only that, but Zoe, who is getting married next year, even invited Jack to her wedding!

Exclusive to MailOnline in Hyde Park, as they watched Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth rest on a big screen, Zoe, 33, said: ‘I can’t believe the fun little video we made got so much attention – our phones didn’t stop. with buzzing messages from people we know.

“Hopefully it made some people laugh at a difficult time for the nation, even though I’m sorry to tell people there won’t be any long-lasting romance between us, let alone another plot with Richard Curtis.” .

“Jack is a great guy, we get on really well, but we both have long-term partners – I’m even getting married next year. Not only that, there is also a 10 year age difference between Jack and me!

Zoe George, 33, and Jack Ciuro, 23, have quashed claims that a budding romance is brewing during their 14-hour wait in the Queen’s queue – exclusively revealing to MailOnline that they are both in a long-term relationship. proportions

The couple (who went to see the Queen’s State Funeral in Hyde Park today, pictured) insisted they had found “partners for life.” Not only that, but Zoe, who is getting married next year, even invited Jack to her wedding

“But it was fantastic to meet someone so nice and who I got along so well to share these historic few days.”

She added: “Me and Jack will be friends for life, I’m sure. Waiting in that line for so long felt like a lifetime – which is why it’s wonderful to feel that we’ve made friends for life. I’ve already invited Jack to my wedding and I really hope he’ll come.”

Explaining how they were filmed together in the first place, Jack said: “When we saw the camera we suggested they film us because we met in line and got along so well that we thought we’d it would make for fun content.

“There was a cheeky suggestion from the reporter that there might be a romance between us, and we were happy to have some fun and go along with it – and then it just exploded and took on a life of its own, which was very bad.” used to be. funny.

“It’s nice to think we’ve been able to cheer people up during a period of grief, but I’m sorry to anyone who hoped we could come together and say it’s purely platonic between us.”

So how did their partners feel about being so romantically linked in public? Zoe said of her fiancé, a fellow music theater performer she met on a 2016 tour of Asia: “He thought it was hilarious! But he also suggested that I should mention that we were engaged…”

Royal mourners Jack Ciuro (left) and Zoe (right) lined up to pay respects to the Queen after meeting at 10:30pm last night

Zoe said meeting Jack was a “blessing in disguise” as they entertained each other with “chips and chat” while waiting in line for 14 hours

Jack added: ‘My partner thought all the comments about Richard Curtis movies were hilarious and hoped we could play ourselves in the rom-com!

“We have a great relationship, so there was no problem between us at all. When we saw each other after the video went viral, we laughed all day and read all the comments.”

Zoe, who is originally from Swansea but lives in South East London, had originally only gone to see The Queen because ‘my fiancé would rather watch at home – he doesn’t like standing in line!’

She added: ‘As a young child I heard the story of my grandfather, Grandpa Warren Hugh George, who was honored by the Queen and I was shown the picture of them outside Buckingham Palace. I was fascinated.

“My dad is also big on history and he would talk to me about kings and queens, so I’ve always been fascinated.

“Why wouldn’t I have come to have the chance to attend this huge event on my doorstep and pay my respects? Meeting Jack was the icing on the cake.’

Jack, a former high school student from Bedford who now lives in Nine Elms, south London, and is studying for a master’s degree in physiotherapy while looking to work with sports clubs and the NHS, has been with his partner for two years and describes their relationship as “real.” ‘.

He said: ‘My partner is not a royalist at all, so they didn’t want to come. But I love the royal family. They are a big part of our history. And I thought it would be great to be a part of history, so I decided to come on my own.

“Everyone said it doesn’t matter, but after the Queen has served this country for 70 years, what’s 14 hours of my time to pay respects?

Zoe, who is originally from Swansea but lives in South East London, had originally only gone to see The Queen because ‘my fiancé would rather watch at home – he doesn’t like standing in line!’ (Zoe and Jack pictured today in Hyde Park)

“It was good to see all the pomp and circumstance of it all. And to meet Zoe – she’s amazing and we’ll be in touch for sure. I can’t wait to go to her wedding.’

The couple said watching the funeral together had been a very different experience than standing in line to see the Queen lying in state.

Zoe said, “The queue was all about getting through, so Jack’s company was welcomed. Today is much more emotional, and it was about emotional support. I’m glad we were able to meet again.’

Jack said, “Watching the ceremony is much calmer and more respectful than what it was like standing in line. I can’t believe how many people came. It made the Queen’s death much more real, and it’s nice to be here with someone, to share the experience.”

After all the queuing for both seeing The Queen and her funeral, Zoe says she plans to “get a long sleep” later. Jack, meanwhile, will be back to the books. “I haven’t been able to study as much as I planned in the past few days,” he admitted.

And now, after paying their full respects to The Queen, how does the pair feel to have sparked the nation’s interest on The Queue, alongside footballers David Beckham and Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who were criticized for being in the lined up.

Zoe said, “Someone joked that we were replacing Phil and Holly – what a nice twist!”

Jack added: ‘A Great British Love Story would be great – certainly a Great British Friendship is better in the circumstances! Instead of queuing, actually — they’re actually friends instead.’