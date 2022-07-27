Stranger Things writers room deny editing out creepy scene between Jonathan and Nancy from season 1

The Stranger Things writers have denied a major conspiracy theory that a scene between Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler was cut from season one.

The moment takes place in the second-ever episode, where Jonathan spies on Nancy in Steve Harrington’s bedroom.

He starts taking pictures, but seems to stop when Nancy starts to take off her clothes and turns to take a picture of Barb sitting by the pool.

But some fans claimed in the original version of the episode that Jonathan kept taking pictures of his crush while she is half naked.

The next episode shows a photo of Nancy undressing, suggesting that the scene did indeed take place.

However, the writers’ room has cleared all doubts about the allegation and sent it to their official Twitter to deny that the scene was edited.

They tweeted: “PSA: never cut or re-edit scenes from previous seasons. And they never will be.’

When a fan asked, “So that includes the Jonathan spying on Nancy in S01, as many people think?” they replied, ‘Yes’.

It comes after David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the sci-fi series, admitted he thought it would be a “disaster” when he started filming.

The 48-year-old actor appeared as one of the show’s lead characters from season one and also revealed that the team on set “thought no one would watch it.”

During an appearance on The One Show on Monday, David chatted with presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas about the huge success of the Netflix show.

“Did you expect it to be such a success?” Jermaine wondered.

David explained that he had no idea of ​​the magnitude it would reach and replied, “Not at all. I remember when we shot the first season in Atlanta, Netflix gave us a budget of about $20.

David Harbour, 48, admitted he thought Stranger Things would be 'a disaster' while filming season one of the show (pictured as Jim Hopper on the show)

“Halfway through I remember my hair man came up to me, around episode four we were filming, and she said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work.’

Continued: “I was like “what!” so by the time we finished filming I thought we weren’t going to get a second season. We would be the first Netflix show ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would look at it and it would be a disaster.’

And referring to the show that brought Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill back on the charts, Alex quipped, “And here you are, I mean, nobody’s more surprised than Kate Bush to be honest.”

During an appearance on The One Show on Monday, David talked about the huge success of the Netflix show

“You’re welcome, Kate!” David laughed.

Not only has Stranger Things become hugely popular, but David’s character has become one of the most beloved among fans as he portrays the confused police chief with a good heart.

The release of the recent series was reportedly the most popular premiere weekend ever for an English TV show on Netflix, which was number 1 in more than 90 countries.