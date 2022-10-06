Stranger Things super-fans go all out on extravagant Halloween display including FLOATING Max

<!–

A few Stranger Things superfans who make horror props have gone out of their way to decorate their homes for Halloween this year.

Dave and Aubrey Appel, who live in suburban Chicago, spent an estimated 1,500 hours decorating their home in Stranger Things decor.

But the most shocking display is “Floating Max” – a floating display of Sadie Sink’s character that has viewers scratching their heads at how it holds up.

Sadie stars in the Netflix show as a kid named Max Mayfield who starts to get off the ground in one episode while being tormented by a demon.

The Apples recreated the moment above their front yard with no visible strings and posted a video of it on TikTok, with over 14 million views.

People who have watched the Floating Max display both online and in person have been struck by the mystery of how Dave and Aubrey did the trick.

Dave told Good morning America he keeps the secret behind “Floating Max” from ruining it for kids who come to watch it with their parents.

“Until Halloween is a little bit more in season, I don’t want kids to come and watch us do it. I want them to say, “Wow!” he said.

“I want someone’s parent to show their child and say, ‘Look, Max is floating in their front yard!’ And that boy would be like, “Holy cow!” I don’t want the mother to say, “This is how they did it too,” he explained. “There’s magic to their faces, adults have no explanation and you don’t get that much anymore.”

Floating Max appears to bear a clear resemblance to de Appels’ daughter Brooke, much to the confusion of their neighbors.

Dave and Aubrey have had to assure people not to let their daughter dangle in the air for their exhibit.

However, they still have issues with a neighbor, who complained about the crowds coming to see the Stranger Things house.

In response to the objection, Dave and Aubrey announced earlier this week that they would remove the screen.

However, local officials have since authorized them to reopen the exhibition, which they will do from this Saturday.

“The conversation looked like I had fans in town hall,” Dave told ABC7 Chicago. “It was really like, ‘We love what you’re doing. Thank you so much for helping the community and doing something good for the community.'”

Sergeant Dwayne English of the Joliet Police Department said: ‘I would encourage the public to, you know, if they travel there, pay attention to where they park and make sure they park legally, also to respect the property of others. . ‘