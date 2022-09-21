Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer steps out with a friend for a walk

While waiting for the start of production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer took a walk with a friend.

The 27-year-old Nashville resident smiled during her walk on New York City’s Lower East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

She also wore a unique baseball cap with a strong message: ‘You are on Native land’ for her walk.

Dyer stepped out in a vintage white sweater with purple stripes on the sleeves and purple trim.

She wore dark sunglasses and a matching purple baseball cap, with a blue bag over her shoulder.

The actress completed her look with black pants and white Nike sneakers for her walk.

Dyer started acting as a teenager in 2009’s The Hannah Montana Movie, although her breakthrough came when she was cast as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things.

The show became an international phenomenon, with Dyer admitting in an August appearance on The Tonight Show that she’s still not used to being recognized.

‘It is much. It never really gets normal,” Dyer added that she became famous for her role on the show.

She also made headlines for a completely different reason in July, when final surgery nurse Miranda Wilson, 28, went viral on TikTok after sharing her list of suggestions for transforming Dyer’s face.

Wilson suggested in the original video that she would start by “treating those masseters to slim the face” before adding “a little chin filler to fill her chin.”

She added that she would “add a little bit to the lips and then we would go in there and do a little Botox” and also “give her a nice brow lift to help open her eyes.”

Wilson eventually removed the video and apologized, stating, “I was just offering suggestions, not on what to do, just what the options are.”

In addition to her work in Stranger Things, Dyer will next star in the indie film Chestnut starring Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez, which is in post-production.

She also has All Fun And Games with Keith David, Asa Butterfield and Annabeth Gish which is also in post production.