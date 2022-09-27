Stranger Things star Maya Hawke shows off her figure in Calvin Klein undies

Advertisement

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s actress daughter Maya Hawke has a new gig and it didn’t come from Hollywood.

The 24-year-old Stranger Things star has transitioned into the modeling industry as she now shows off her slim figure for Calvin Klein underwear. Past Calvin Klein models include Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and the Kardashian sisters — and even dad, Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg.

On Tuesday, the new images of Maya in tight bras and high-waisted panties for the Calvins Or Nothing campaign were shared.

The black and white photos were taken by Gray Sorrenti.

Maya could be seen almost jumping out of a black triangle she was wearing with small panties. And the actress was also wearing underwear that appeared to be made for men, but could be unisex.

Her mother, 52-year-old Uma, started her career as a fashion model in the 1980s at the age of 15 when she signed with Click Models in NYC.

Uma worked on the runway for several designers and eventually landed on the cover of Vogue before taking up acting.

In May, Hawke joined the cast of The Kill Room.

The actress made the film this year alongside her mother, Uma Thurman, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Debi Mazar and Larry Pine in the upcoming dark comedy thriller.

Directed by Nicol Paone from a script by Jonathan Jacobson, The Kill Room charts the story of a hit man (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money laundering scheme accidentally turns the hit man into an avant -garde sensation.

Thurman’s character is forced to play the art world against the underworld.

The project marks another collaboration between Pulp Fiction co-stars Jackson and Thurman after they recently took the stage at the Academy Awards as part of a reunion for Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film.

It’s Maya’s first time working with her mother, though director Quentin Tarantino previously admitted he’d love it if the pair worked together on a third Kill Bill film.

He said last year: “I think it’s twenty years later to revisit the characters and imagine the bride and her daughter Bebe, who have 20 years of peace.

‘And then that peace is disturbed.’

“And now the bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of ​​being able to cast Uma and her daughter Maya in it would be damn exciting.”

The Little Women actress previously starred alongside her father Ethan in the 2020 miniseries The Good Lord Bird and they have been cast together in the upcoming comedy Revolver.

Maya previously said that she and her father “always work together in one way or another.

She added: “Whether I call him and say, ‘How do I do this? I need help.’ Or he helps me with audition tapes. There is a real communication network there. I really see him as my teacher more than anything else.”