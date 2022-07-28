Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower celebrates 7 and a half years of sobriety

In the wake of his success as an actor, including roles in Stranger Things and the Twilight saga, Jamie Campbell Bower became candid about his struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Not only did the actor give fans an update on his sobriety, he now offers some powerful words of encouragement to others who still suffer from either condition.

’12 and a half years ago I was actively addicted. I hurt myself and the people around me I loved the most,” the London, England resident tweeted, adding: “It got so bad I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I have been clean and sober for 7 1/2 years now. I’ve made many mistakes in my life.’

Words of Wisdom: Jamie Campbell Bower, 33, told his fans about his struggles with addiction and mental health on Twitter, while encouraging others; he saw in Los Angeles in June 2022

Bower, 33, went on to say that he is in a much better place in his life, both personally and professionally, and it’s all thanks to keeping his sobriety.

“But every day is an opportunity to start over. Atonement for mistakes and growth,” he said before addressing those in the clutches of addiction.

“For anyone who wakes up and thinks ‘oh god not again’, I promise you there is a way. I’m so thankful that I’m where I am, I’m so thankful that I’m sober. I am so thankful to be. Remember we are all work in progress J x,” he tweeted in the follow-up post.

A slew of people felt the need to comment on Bower’s tweets about his struggles and successes related to sobriety and mental health.

One person praised Bower for encouraging his fans and followers to reach out and ask for help.

Open book: The British-born actor confessed in his first tweet on Wednesday that he has ‘made many mistakes’ through his addiction for over 12 years

Powerful: Bower offered words of encouragement to those still struggling with addiction and mental health in his follow-up tweet

Blessed for encouraging us to reach for lifelines when we drown. Bless you to be with them,” the tweet began. To have ascended to the highest levels of success, self-awareness, inner peace and comfort from addiction and mental health crisis embodies hope. I love you, we all do. Ellen.’

Cait told how proud she is of the actor because he has the power to talk about his personal life.

“I’m literally so proud of you. I only recently found you, but god am I glad I did. You are incredibly strong for sharing your past and private life with us, and I am so happy that you have healed and are still healing. I hope you know how much you are loved. Please stay,” the tweet read.

A woman named Alice sounded poetic in her answer to Bower, writing: ‘Dear Jamie, like the lotus flower, we all have the ability to grow out of the mud. Blooming from the darkness and spreading our inner beauty to the world.’

Fan Responses: Many people commented on Bower’s tweets about his journey from active addiction to being clean and sober over more than seven years; the actor is seen in June 2022

Adrienne thanked Bower for the courage to speak out about his past and present mental health issues, writing, “…So important for men in particular to be open about their struggles with mental health. It should not be a taboo subject. Me and so many of my family members have had mental health issues

In the past, Bower addressed the topics of mental health and addiction in his 2019 song, It will be better, which he recorded with the band Counterfeit. It had references to both issues with lyrics like, “If you’ve seen the bottom, if you’ve given up – Trust me, my sister, there is hope for us.”

There are also words of encouragement to the lyrics: ‘Get up, make it loud if you feel like it – Stay up, have fun, never stop – Maybe it all hurts a little – Don’t let nobody tell you you can’t. ‘

In addition to Stranger Things (2022) and the Twilight saga (2009, 2011, 2012), the actor’s resume also includes roles in the films Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010).