Stranger Things star Grace Van Diem is heading to Australia

She found fame playing popular cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

And now Grace Van Diem is ready for a trip Down Under.

The American actress, 25, will be seen at Oz Comic Con in Brisbane and Sydney in September.

While the star got a worldwide stage in the Netflix blockbuster, she previously had roles in The Village.

Some fans will also know her as Sharon Tate in director Mary Harron’s film Charlie Says, opposite Matt Smith, Chace Crawford and Suki Waterhouse.

Other stars announced for this year’s Comic Con include The 100 star Ricky Whittle and American Gods actor Omid Abtah.

Previous years have featured appearances from Marvel star Hayley Atwell and Manga artist Queenie Chan.

Grace joined the cast of Stranger Things in season four, which proved to be the most successful for the Duffer Brothers to date.

The show attracted 1.27 billion hours watched across its nine episodes within its first 28 days of release.

In the week of July 4, Stranger Things 4 racked up 188.2 million watched hours, with 117 million of those focused on the last two episodes.

Season five will debut no later than 2025, and filming is slated for next year.

Stranger Things received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including a nod for Best Drama Series and Outstanding Casting, but the show that topped the Netflix weekly Top 10 was ruled out when it came to acting nominations.

Producers submitted the names of 22 cast members in various categories, but none of them got a wink. This is the second time that Television Academy voters have rejected the cast. None also received Emmy nominations for season three.

Standout Millie Bobbie Brown, 18, who plays Eleven, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2017 and 2018.