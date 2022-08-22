Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton looks very cosy with mystery blonde at Gorillaz gig

<!–

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton looked very cozy with a mysterious blonde at a music festival in London on Friday.

The star giggled as the beautiful lady put her arm around his neck and came close to his face as they watched Gorillaz’s head at Luno presents All Points East in Victoria Park.

Charlie, 28, is in a long-term relationship with Stranger Things co-star Natalie Dyer, 27, who he has been dating since 2016.

Close: Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton looked very cozy with a mysterious blonde at Luno presents All Points East in Victoria Park on Friday after rumors of a split with Natalia Dyer

Friendly? Charlie and the blond lady weren’t alone at the festival and had a group of friends with them – Natalia didn’t seem to be with them that night

However, they have been the subject of divided rumors for quite some time – but seemed to dismiss those when they were spotted together on a shopping trip in June.

They also attended the season four premiere of Stranger Things together in Madrid in May, where they looked cozy on the red carpet together.

They seemed to get along very well, the couple walking around with their arms around each other.

Here they are: Natalia and Charlie both attended the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in Spain in May – which seemed to dismiss all rumors of a split

However, there is nothing to indicate that Charlie is more than friends with his companion.

Charlie wore a printed top and baseball cap, and the lady wore a black patterned shirt, jeans and classic Vans women’s checkerboard shoes.

Natalie and Charlie started dating during the production of season one of Stranger Things in early 2016.

The couple has kept their relationship status fairly private after they started dating six years ago.

Explaining their decision to Natalia in detail Cosmopolitan UK: ‘Some people are really good at being open and sharing, and other people are more comfortable keeping some things to themselves.’

Stranger Things follows a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s, which also includes Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor and Finn Wolfhard.

The show received widespread critical acclaim, including four Golden Globe nominations and three Grammy Awards nods.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the final season of the critically acclaimed science fiction show cost $30 million per episode to make.