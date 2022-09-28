Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin on experiencing racism: It ‘definitely took a toll on me’

Caleb McLaughlin has spoken out about his experience of racism from Stranger Things fans.

New York-born Carmel Hamlet, 20, plays Lucas Sinclair in the hit Netflix series. He said on Heroes Comic Con Belgium over the weekend at Brussels Expo that at one point he wondered why of the cast he had the fewest followers on social media and was the “least favorite” among his costars.

He noted that he thought, “I’m on the same show as everyone else from season one,” adding that it “definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid.”

He recalled a difficult incident: “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t line up because I was black.

“Some people said to me, ‘Oh, I didn’t want to stand in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’ Even now, like some people don’t follow me or support me because I’m black,” he said.

He added: “Sometimes abroad you feel the racism, you feel the … bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about it and for people to understand it, but when I was younger it definitely touched me a lot.”

McLaughlin talked about the support he received from his parents during his time on the hit sci-fi series.

“My parents had to say, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the black kid on the show’…because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved,” he said. “But that’s why – with my platform – I want to spread positivity and love, because I don’t return hate to people who hate me.”

McLaughlin is the latest actor to speak out about experiencing racism from toxic fanbases.

In recent months, Halle Bailey of the Little Mermaid and Steve Toussaint of House of the Dragon have been receiving racist messages from trolls; and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast released a statement condemning the cast members of “relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” that are people of color.

In May, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram after she said she had been harassed with racist direct messages since the Disney+ series’ debut.

Ingram, who portrays Sith Inquisitor Reva Sevander on the show, took to Instagram Stories to show off a series of bigoted messages she received on social media.

The Baltimore-born actress said of the vitriol, “There’s nothing anyone can do about this. There is nothing anyone can do to stop this hatred. I doubt my purpose of being here for you and saying that this is happening. I do not really know.’

Ewan McGregor took the floor to defend his Obi-Wan Kenobi costar, saying, “There is no place for racism in this world. It seems that part of the fan base… has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.

“I just want to say that as the protagonist of the series, as the executive producer of the series, we stand behind Moses. We love Moses, and if you send her bullying messages, I don’t think you’re a Star Wars fan.’