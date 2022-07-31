Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink almost didn’t get her role because she was ‘too old’

It’s hard to think of anyone other than Sadie Sink playing Max on Stranger Things, but on Saturday it was revealed that was almost the case.

The 20-year-old actress opened up about the audition process for the show in an interview with Deadline.

In the interview, she revealed that she almost didn’t get the gig because at age 14 she was considered “too old” for the role.

Good choice: It’s hard to think of anyone other than Sadie Sink playing Max on Stranger Things, but on Saturday it was revealed that this was almost the case (photo 2021)

But in the end she proved herself by including more and more in the audition.

“I just begged and begged them to give me more material so I could show them something new,” she said.

In the end, the casting team had her do a “chemistry read” with Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who play Dustin and Lucas on the show, respectively. She was quickly chosen for the role after that.

Age Factor: In the interview, she revealed that she almost didn’t get the gig because she was considered too old for the role at age 14

Chemistry test: Finally, the casting team had her do a “chemistry read” with Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin playing Dustin and Lucas respectively on the show (McLaughlin left, Matarazzo center)

Sink talked about several topics in the interview, including the effect of the film industry on child actors.

“It’s such a weird and specific situation that the cast of Stranger Things and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are, but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people,” she said. “I think working in the industry speeds you up and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so much fun because the cast is all going through it together.”

“Honestly, my life felt a bit like a coming-of-age movie,” she continued.

Child actors: Sink talked about several topics in the interview, including the effect of the film industry on child actors

Very popular: Stranger Things season four came out in two parts earlier this year, the first part in late May and the second in early July

Season four of Stranger Things came out in two parts earlier this year, the first part in late May and the second in early July.

It has received quite a few critical acclaim with fans around the world watching millions of hours of the show.

The show itself received 13 Emmy nods for its fourth season, although none of the nominations were specifically for acting.

While the show’s fifth season doesn’t have a release date yet, it’s already been picked up by Netflix.