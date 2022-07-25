Stranger Things: Natalie Dyer fans SLAM TikToker over plastic surgery transformation video

Stranger Things fans are calling on a plastic surgery expert to post a “gross” video detailing the various procedures she believes actress Natalia Dyer should undergo — as she shows a picture of the 27-year-old’s face. year old edited to show how it would care for the suggested cosmetic adjustments.

Aesthetic nurse Miranda Wilson, 28, went viral on multiple social media platforms on Sunday after app users reacted with shock to the now-deleted clip, in which Wilson detailed the types of plastic surgery she would give Dyer, including an eyebrow lift and chin filler.

The California nurse then ended the video with an edited photo of the 27-year-old actress to try and show what the results would look like, much to the horror of Dyer’ fans.

Shocking: Plastic Surgery Nurse Miranda Wilson Is Under Fire From Stranger Things Fans Over Her Natalia Dyer Video

Making Tweaks: In the video, Wilson listed everything from lip filler, a brow lift, Botox, and chin filler

In the original video, Wilson – who works at HēBē Skin Health in Laguna Beach – stated, “Okay guys, let’s talk about Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things.

First of all, she killed it in Stranger Things. So if I were Natalia’s injector, I’d do this.’

Wilson believed it would be necessary to start with “treating those masseters to slim the face” before “add a little chin filler to fill her chin.”

She added that she would “add a little bit to the lips and then we would go in there and do a little Botox” and also “give her a nice brow lift to help open her eyes.”

Famous Face: Dyer famously played the lead role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things since the Netflix series premiered in 2015

End result: The TikTok star used photoshop to give followers an idea of ​​what the star would look like

Not Cool: Social media users immediately expressed their disdain for the video, citing the trend of editing celebrity faces online

She then revealed a photo of Dyer that had been edited to reflect her surgery suggestions, and fans were unimpressed when they saw the final image completely change Dyer’s face.

A follower shared the clip on Twitter as they ranted: ‘I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video about me like that, I’d get violent’

Many were quick to agree, as one Twitter user noted, ‘this is an incredibly rude thing to do omg’.

“A great example of giving your opinion when not asked,” added another.

One person stated: ‘Social media has done a lot of awful things, and a lot of it is way worse, but popularizing the widespread idea that beauty means everyone has the exact same face (imo) up there’.

Another agreed: “I’m tired of these lunatics pushing this agenda and making everyone look like they were built in the same bear factory.”

Furious: Other social media users highlighted how damaging clips of that nature were to impressionable young women

Large following: Certified aesthetic nurse practitioner injector Wilson works at HēBē Skin Health in Laguna Beach and has over 40,000 followers on TikTok

An enraged fan added: “This is such a horrible thing to do to someone, even if Natalia didn’t look absolutely beautiful before.

“This woman is sick, I feel so bad for all the kids bombarded with these sick messages that you have to change everything about your face so you can reach the Instagram SameFace.”

Another simply commented, “This is actually insane in a way I can’t articulate.”

‘Some people are satisfied with their natural appearance and are grateful for it. Also, not everyone wants to undergo plastic surgery and this is not even educational content,” wrote another. “This is so unnecessary ma’am…”

One person complained, ‘how are we women supposed to love our natural looks when other women put us down and then post on social media love yourself, girl power and feminist quotes?’

Fan Favorite: Dyer pictured with her co-star and boyfriend Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit show

Wilson has removed the video following the widespread reaction, but has not yet shared a comment or apology for the clip.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Dyer previously admitted that she finds the pressures of fame “hard to navigate.”

She explained, “As a private person, I just feel like I leave people alone — unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”

Dyer has famously played Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things since the hit Netflix series premiered in 2015.

The actress is currently in a relationship with her co-star Charlie Heaton, who stars as Jonathan Byers in the wildly popular sci-fi.