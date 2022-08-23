Stranger Things’ Joe Keery wears a disguise to perform: ‘It allows me to be less self-conscious’

<!–

Joe Keery of Stranger Things talked about his choice to wear a disguise while performing his music under the alias of Djo.

In a new interview, the 30-year-old Stranger Things star talked about rocking a wig and sunglasses, making him almost unrecognizable on stage

“Well, at first it was just a way to distract people from the smell that it is me, and kind of disconnect myself from the connection — or just music from the connection — to the show or something. like that,” he said. UNILAD.

He continued: ‘And what it turned out to be is just a really fun character to play live on stage. And it allows me to be less self-conscious, I guess — and it’s kind of an element of surprise, too.”

When asked specifically if he chose to wear a wig so people would stop talking about Steve Harrington’s iconic haircut, Keery replied, “No, not really.”

“It’s mainly about disguising myself in general,” the artist insisted.

The actor also said he thinks “a lot of showmanship has been lost in specifically indie music over the past 10-15 years.”

I think there’s a lot of showmanship in pop music and pop r’n’b, and so I’m trying to kind of get a different take on what an indie rock band can be, I guess,” he noted.

Keery will release his second album Decide in September, three years after his 2019 debut Twenty Twenty.

“You know, I just turned 30, so it’s kind of in line with the release of this record,” he said of the record. ‘And I think a lot of the songs are about getting older and saying goodbye’ [to] these kind of young adults in your life.’

He also mentioned his dream collaborators Jeff Lynn of Electric Light Orchestra and Kate Bush, whose 1985 classic Runnin’ Up That Hill regained popularity after it was featured in an episode of Stranger Things.