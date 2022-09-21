Stranger Things house in Georgia that stands in for Will Byers’ home goes on the market for $300K

A house known to fans of Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things is listed for an eye-watering $300,000.

Located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serving as Will Byers’ home on the hit show, the house has 1,846 square feet and is tucked away in a relatively secluded lot, as noted by TMZ.

Although Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show was actually filmed in Georgia, offering lucrative tax breaks to lure movies and television shows away from Hollywood.

While the well-documented house isn’t particularly large, it sits on an impressive six acres and has plenty of privacy thanks to a wooded area surrounding it.

The listing, which is managed by Michael Smith of EXP Realty, notes that Byers’ house is a “fixer-upper,” which helps explain the price.

The $300,000 asking price is high for a property of that size and location, but it’s also quite low for a home that belongs to such a popular series.

The listing first went up on Monday, and the broker suggests potential buyers could get more value from the property by turning it into the “PERFECT Airbnb,” as fans may be interested in spending a few days at Will’s home. Byers to spend.

Onscreen: Byers (played by Noah Schnapp, second from right) lived in the house with his mother (played by Winona Ryder) and older brother (played by Charlie Heaton, second from left); seen with Eduardo Franco, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard

Fans of Stranger Things will remember that the house was a central location early on in the series, especially in the first season, when Will was missing from the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

While he was gone, his mother (played by Winona Ryder) and older brother (Charlie Heaton) used a series of hastily scribbled letters on the wall decorated with Christmas lights to communicate with him.

Photos from the inside confirm that it needs some serious care from a buyer.

The house appears to have wood panels in the living room, which appear to serve the same purpose in the show.

There is a cozy fireplace in the center of the room along with a wooden mantle.

The real estate agent noted in the listing that fans have visited the house to get a closer look since it featured so prominently in Stranger Things.

He added that the owners eventually had to put up a barricade in the long driveway, along with private property signs to restrict access to all interested fans.

According to TMZ, the house is jointly owned by a group of seven siblings, who signed on after the Duffer Brothers, the creative team behind the show, approached them in 2015 to use it for its first season.

The family members are now looking for a buyer who can afford to refurbish the property.

