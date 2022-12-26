Strange video shows a group of five thieves robbing a safe that contained $9,000

A group of five brazen thieves are being hunted by cops in California after robbing a safe containing more than $9,000.

Surveillance footage from Produce World Market in Orange shows the women looking at fresh produce, before splitting up to carry out the heist.

In the video, five women are seen splitting up, three to distract store employees and two heading to the back of the store to rob the safe.

The two women are seen to lift the 80-pound safe, place it in a shopping cart, and cover it with scarves.

The women are then seen pushing the cart down the aisles and out the front of the grocery store to a car waiting outside.

The Orange Police Department urged anyone with information to come forward and issued a statement saying the behavior was “disgusting.”

“The audacity of these five criminals, taking advantage of a family business, distracting employees and robbing their safe containing profits is sickening,” the statement read.

“Please help the Orange Police Department locate these five women so they can be brought to justice for this repulsive act.”

Orange Police Chief Dan Adams said he was shocked by the criminal act.

“This is heartbreaking, especially during this Christmas season,” he said.

“I hope these women are caught, jailed and held accountable for their criminal crimes.”

According to Neighborhoodscout.com, Orange is 31 percent safer than other US cities.

Over the past year, police have dealt with 180 violent crimes, 2,402 property crimes, and 1,471 robbery-related crimes.