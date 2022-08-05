Strange metal soap dish holder baffles thousands in Australian rental

An Australian tenant has called for help after being confused by a mysterious metal object in her new bathroom.

The stunned woman asked the 381,500 members of the Inspiration for cleaning and organizing Facebook group what the strange item was and what to do with it.

Hundreds gave their advice when it was revealed that the metal object attached to the wall is being used to hold an old-fashioned soap dish or round toothbrush cup.

“I have this metal thing on the bathroom wall in my rental house. I’m not exactly sure what it should be used for, but it’s a bit of an eyesore in my otherwise beautiful bathroom,” the tenant wrote.

“I was wondering if anyone might have an idea how I could disguise it, decorate it to make it look nice, or suggest some practical use?” she asked.

Many in the comments gave their guesses and a few thought its purpose was to hold hair dryers and straighteners.

“Looks like there’s a hair straightener or hair dryer in there,” thought one member.

‘Somewhere to put your wine while you wash your hands after peeing,’ laughed a second while another joked, ‘Wine bottle holder?’

However, many people came up with the correct answer and said they had one in their own bathroom.

‘I used to have that in an old rented house. There was a glass dish on top, for soap!’ someone wrote.

“Usually there is a cup that fits in the ring, these are in many hotels (I usually put my toothbrush and toothpaste in it so the sink doesn’t look cluttered),” one mother said.

Others had suggestions for what to do with the ring, including using it to store plants, diffusers and toiletries.

“Get a cup that will fit as it falls through and put toothbrushes, toothpaste or razors in it or earplugs, cotton wool/pads, lots of options,” one woman offered.

“Put a lush plant in front or in front of it and hide the ugly bits,” said another, and another agreed, “Little little pot of succulent that hangs over like a string of pearls.”

“I have one in my bathroom and it has a nice bottle in it that dispenses hand wash,” a third replied.

“Put double-sided tape and a nice coaster and put in a small diffuser,” a fourth commented.