Stranded: Winter Megastorm Causes a Crash in Bay Area Travel

When Magali Hernandez boarded a flight in Portland on Sunday, she was supposed to end up at Disneyland basking in sunny Orlando on her family’s long-awaited vacation. Instead, Hernandez, along with her two young children and her husband, spent Christmas trapped in San Francisco in an airport hotel without changing their clothes.

“We got to San Francisco and they told us our flight to Orlando was cancelled,” she said through tears.

As of Monday morning, it was still unclear whether her family would be reimbursed for their thousands-dollar vacation package, and Hernandez was already exhausted from spending about 12 hours on hold due to a series of cancellations and delays with Alaska Air.

“We are stranded here,” he said.

The Hernandez family’s multi-day odyssey is part of one of the worst holiday travel seasons in recent memory. With more than 17,000 flights canceled since Wednesday and tens of thousands of other delays, the massive winter storm that tore through parts of the country over Christmas weekend upended celebrations from coast to coast.

Even as the bad weather subsides, air travel is still feeling the impacts of the storm. In the Bay Area, Oakland International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport experienced a virtual collapse in travel Monday with about 65% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled as the airports turned into a maze of rows and scattered luggage. SFO, which is not a Southwest hub, experienced far fewer delays.

“With back-to-back days of extreme winter weather on our network behind us, the ongoing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a statement. “And our sincere apologies for this are just beginning.”

Total collapse of Southwest Airlines in Oakland, California. I fly a lot and have never seen anything like this. All flights are cancelled/“delayed”. My flight to Phoenix was canceled because “the crew didn’t show up” pic.twitter.com/rJxbnyCf7w —Mike Bolen | Real Estate Investor (@mikebolen) December 26, 2022

Kathleen Bangs, Flight Aware’s air travel expert, said the devastating impact of the storm caught the industry off guard after a quiet travel weekend over Thanksgiving.

“I don’t think anyone saw how bad it was really going to get,” Bangs said.

His advice to travelers stranded across the country: “Look at the country like a chessboard.”

Bangs said travelers should consider flights to airports that are a short drive from their destination. Or book a flight with a less risky connection, with a layover in Phoenix versus Salt Lake City, for example, to avoid delays, he said.

“Don’t wait for the airlines to figure out the solution for you, because they have another 1,000 people in line.”

On Monday, Hernandez returned to San Francisco International Airport to pick up his family’s delayed luggage. But they still have days to go on their journey as they try to salvage what’s left of their vacation. The family has two more nights stuck in the Bay Area as they wait for the next available flight to Orlando on Wednesday morning when Hernandez’s husband, Eloy, will fly there with the children. Meanwhile, Hernandez will wait for a separate flight 12 hours later.

“We are doing our best,” he said. “At least now we have clothes.”

Throughout the San Francisco airport on Monday, travelers shared stories of holiday celebrations disrupted by the devastating Arctic cold front that plunged much of the country into freezing temperatures and claimed the lives of at least 50 people across the country. While the Bay Area experienced warm temperatures over the weekend, the cascade of flight delays from Denver, Chicago and Seattle spread across the country.

“Actually, I just turned 65 and this is the first Christmas in my life that I’ve spent alone,” said Mark E. Sackett, co-founder of The Box, an event space and antiques gallery in San Francisco.

Sackett, who was flying to Kansas City, arrived at SFO around 4 p.m. Friday to catch his flight. After about nine hours and three flight cancellations, he left the airport.

“I wanted to make sure I came home because my mom died in January,” Sackett said. “It was a little weird emotionally.”

Annette Georgia’s vacation in the Bay Area was also disrupted by a flight cancellation. That meant two fewer days for Georgia’s son and daughter to spend with her grandparents in Palo Alto. On Saturday night, the family hung streamers from a lamp in the living room of her New York home to simulate a Christmas tree.

“My mom was pretty upset,” Georgia said.

But his youngest son, Harold, was taking the travel interruptions in stride.

“Santa came to California,” he said.