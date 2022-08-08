Stranded Beluga whale is now stationary in Seine: NGO

The whale was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that runs through Paris to the Channel.



A malnourished beluga whale that swam up France’s River Seine is no longer making progress but is still alive, environmental group Sea Shepherd said Monday.

Hopes of saving the animal, first spotted on Tuesday in the river that runs through Paris to the Channel, are waning.

“It’s alert, but don’t eat,” Sea Shepherd France president Lamya Essemlali told AFP in a text message.

However, there was “no worsening of his condition,” she said.

Since Friday, the whale has been located between two locks, about 70 kilometers north of the French capital.

Rescuers consider a last-ditch effort to get the animal out of the Seine as the warm waters of the river damage its health.

An alternative would be to open the floodgates in the hope that the beluga will swim to the English Channel, authorities said.

Opening the floodgates would risk the whale moving further upstream towards Paris, which would be even more disastrous.

Several attempts to feed the whale have failed in recent days.

On Saturday, vets “administered vitamins and products to stimulate appetite,” said a statement from the Normandy department of Eure, which oversees the rescue operation.

Beluga whale.



Belugas are normally only found in cold Arctic waters, and although they migrate south in the fall to feed as ice, they rarely venture that far.

An adult can grow up to four meters (13 feet) in length.

According to the French Pelagis Observatory, which specializes in marine mammals, the closest beluga population is outside the Svalbard Archipelago, north of Norway, 3000 kilometers from the Seine.

