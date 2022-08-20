Stranded assets can impose high costs on fossil energy producers and investors

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that to avert the worst effects of climate change, most of the world’s known reserves of fossil fuels must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above prehistoric levels. -industrial level will come true.

As the world moves away from activities that emit greenhouse gases to keep global warming well below 2C (and ideally 1.5C), in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, fossil fuel companies and their investors face increasing financial risks (known as transition risks), including the prospect of ending up with massive stranded assets. This ongoing transition is likely to significantly scale back fossil fuel extraction and the operation of coal-fired power plants, inflicting high costs – especially losses in asset value – for fossil energy producers and shareholders.

Now, a new study in the journal Economics of Climate Change led by researchers at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, estimate the current global asset value of untapped fossil fuels through 2050 under four increasingly ambitious climate policy scenarios. The least ambitious scenario (“Paris Forever”) assumes the Paris Agreement’s initial commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will be met forever; the worst-case scenario (“Net Zero 2050”) adds coordinated international policy instruments aimed at achieving global net-zero emissions by 2050.

Powered by the MIT Joint Program’s model of the global economy that detailed the energy sector and energy industry assets over time, the study finds that the global net present value of untapped fossil fuels through 2050 versus a reference “No Policy” scenario ranges from $21.5 trillion (Paris Forever) to $30.6 trillion (Net Zero 2050). The estimated global net present value of stranded assets in coal generation through 2050 ranges from $1.3 to $2.3 trillion.

“The stricter climate policies, the greater the volume of untapped fossil fuels, and thus the greater the potential loss of asset value for fossil fuel owners and investors,” said Henry Chen, a research scientist with the MIT Joint Program and the study. lead author.

The global economy-wide analysis presented in the study provides a more granular assessment of stranded assets than those conducted in previous studies. Companies and financial institutions can combine the MIT analysis with details about their own investment portfolios to assess their exposure to climate-related transition risk.

