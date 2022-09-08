Story behind Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young’s Midwinter Ball dress

Like most Australians who live close to the economic edge and with no buffer, my gas and electricity bills are hurting me this year.

Some days I worry how I will pay for the 30 minute ride to work. I’m frustrated that I don’t have a choice in my rental to make my home energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

I am furious that our new government has strong ties to fossil fuels. I am furious that our cost of living has skyrocketed because of the grotesque affair between our political leaders and mining companies.

Much of this could have been avoided with a long-overdue and essential transition to renewable energy.

In addition to this immediate concern, I have been involved in climate activism for several years. I think it’s not only incomprehensible, but also bad that we don’t do everything we can to protect the longevity of this planet that has looked after us so well.

Senator Hanson-Young’s dress was created by Adelaide artist Liz Cahalan (pictured), who described the project as a ‘labour of love’

So I said yes. And as I sewed, I thought about the problems I faced with myself, my friends, clients, the country and my child’s future.

I used a 50 year old damask tablecloth for the main body of the dress. I thought furiously about how dependence on fossil fuels has cost the food from people’s tables.

When I chopped some old curtains out of my rental house, I experienced rebellion and catharsis. It felt like resistance and resistance felt good.

I thought about the way mining companies hide behind a thin veil of greenwashing.

A layer of black curtains hinted at the ominous darkness of coal. Regardless of the twist, there is no escaping this dark heart.

And for the lettering I took a cheap, fast fashion handbag that had fallen apart. Option for convenience over quality, I felt guilty for buying this bag and so couldn’t throw it away.

Made from fossil fuel generated dust in undoubtedly brutal working conditions, my fingers suffered with every sting pressed by this strong and unyielding fabric.

Someone made this somewhere. Out of sight, out of mind does not absolve us from the cost of fast fashion.

Climate action is a matter that I don’t want to be passionate about, but it has to be.

I can’t look my daughter and her peers in the eye, knowing that I haven’t done everything I could to raise awareness of the crisis we are in and wake people up. And that’s why I said yes to this dress.

I’m so grateful to Sarah for thinking of me and knowing right away that I would understand the assignment. I hope I did her justice.

Time to take a stand against fossil fuels and put all possible pressure on this new government to do the right thing and protect the planet and future generations to live with it.