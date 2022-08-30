Storms threaten US coast: Tropical storm forming has 80% chance of turning into a hurricane

Two weather systems over the Atlantic could potentially turn into the next major tropical storm or hurricane of the season, with one of them having an 80% chance of forming in the next five days.

While tropical depressions are difficult to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated that if one of the systems were to gain momentum, it could move to Bermuda and then possibly the US East Coast.

The potential storms come because the Atlantic has not had a storm all August, marking it as one of the calmest periods in history during a month that typically produces the most storms and hurricanes.

One reason for the lack of storms can be attributed to the Sahara desert in Africa, as dust from the desert is swept across the Atlantic, creating drier air that makes it more difficult for storms.

The dust mass, called the Saharan air layer, is about two miles thick and located a mile above the Earth’s surface, and is known to be responsible for stunning sunsets and sunrises due to the reflected light from the dust particles.

The first and closest weather system was reported several hundred miles off the coast of the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea.

The system caused disorganized rain and thunderstorms over a wide area, according to the NHC’s tropical forecast at 8 a.m.

“While environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, gradual development of this system is expected in the coming days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week,” said senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown.

The second system, much earlier in its development as it rolls off the coasts of Senegal and Gambia, may also gain momentum as it swirls across the Atlantic.

The next tropical storm system will be named Danielle, while the next system will be named Earl, then Fiona, then Gaston, in keeping with the tradition of naming storms and hurricanes alphabetically.

Hurricane Henri hit New England in August 2021. Pictured are the remnants of the storm in Milford, Connecticut, on August 23, 2021

A meteorologist pointed out that by normal standards, we should have had 8 named storms by then, but only experienced three this year. If August ends without a named storm, it will be the first time since 1997.

Last year at this time, the U.S. had weathered Tropical Storm Fred, which hit Florida on Aug. 16, causing 31 tornadoes from Georgia to Massachusetts, and Hurricane Henri, which reached New England on Aug. 22, inundating much of the coast. .

Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, noted that it is the first time since 1982 that there has been no named storm anywhere in the Atlantic between July 3 and the penultimate week in August.

The phenomenon has occurred five other times since 1950, making a quiet period leading up to peak season an event of about once a decade.

Still, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting six to 10 Atlantic hurricanes compared to the standard of seven, and they could come soon in September, when ocean waters are warmest.

“You don’t want people to be wary,” said Dan Pydynowski, Accuweather’s senior meteorologist. “Just because we haven’t had a storm yet doesn’t mean we won’t.

“And it’s not necessarily the number of storms that counts. “It’s: will the storm hit the US, and if so, what’s its intensity?”