Storms from Ohio Valley are expected to end Northeast ‘flash drought’ as flash floodings loom

A storm system from Ohio Valley on Sunday is expected to bring severe weather to the East Coast next week, potentially flooding parts of the Northeast with heavy rainfall after a summer of drought.

The region is currently experiencing the realm of a drastic drought, similar to other areas in the US, particularly California, the Southwest and Texas.

Over the past 60 days, extreme drought has been seen mainly in Rhode Island, central Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut. Southeastern New England, southeastern New York and northern New Jersey fell two to three inches under normal rain.

“We’re going to get some rain, and some of these areas need it,” said FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera. “We’ve had some drought here. We can look out for the possibility of some flash flooding in the map for some of you as some of these areas are going to get some pretty heavy rain in a short period of time.”

Areas likely to receive flash flood warnings Monday through Tuesday morning are mostly in eastern Pennsylvania, including Scranton, Allentown and Philadelphia.

Southeastern New York state, such as Utica, Binghamton, Albany, and Kingston, as well as some southern New England, including Boston, Hartford, and Providence, will also be targeted, although rainfall in these areas is expected to last up to three days. will last.

Another destination likely to experience flash flooding for the first two days of the new week is New York City, according to Fox Weather.

‘Some of the (rain) totals look quite impressive, especially in the higher elevations. We can get a little lift,” Herrera added.

“We could get some numbers closer to two or three inches in parts of Northern Pennsylvania, including parts of New Jersey, New York, and down to Massachusetts wherever we need it.”

No more than one to two inches of rain is expected in Pennsylvania and New England.

New York City, Hartford and New London, Connecticut, could receive up to two inches of rain through Wednesday.

That should put an end to the “flashing drought” that has been in the Northeast for most of this summer, as states like Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine all faced substandard precipitation during the summer.

Boston reported nearly 6 inches of rain below normal standards, with just over 6 inches of rain since June 1.

Another example of low rainfall is Newark, New Jersey, where precipitation is nearly eight inches below average.

Most of New England, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, New York State, Rhode Island and New Jersey have experienced unusual droughts this summer.

The heat in the area was so worrying that residents of some northeastern states were asked to exercise caution when using water.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont asked residents in mid-July to cut back on water use in hopes of prolonging the drought.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and high winds are expected over the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians on Sunday evening.

The storm heads south into the Mississippi Valley before arriving in the northeast a day later.

Residents of cities including Erie, Pennsylvania; Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, are expected to weather heavy rain and possible tornadoes for most of Sunday.

Several parts of the Ohio Valley could end up with one to two inches of rain as more severe weather evolves.

A tornado near McComb, Ohio, where no more than two inches of rain is expected in the area Sunday night