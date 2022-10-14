Storm simulator launched in Denmark to raise awareness of climate-driven extreme weather 

Depending on where you live, you might think you have a pretty good idea of ​​what bad weather feels like.

But with record-breaking heat waves and devastating floods experienced just this year, most scientists agree that climate change is making weather more extreme.

To help raise awareness of this, the world’s first public storm simulator has been launched in Nordborg, Denmark.

‘Beat the storm‘ consists of two simulators that allow people to experience up to a Category II hurricane that has winds in excess of 100 mph (160 km/h).

Troels Nim Andersen, project manager at Universe Science Park, where the simulators are located, said: ‘Beat the Storm engages people of all ages so that they can experience senses that cannot be experienced in any other way.’

STORMS IN EUROPE Rain that caused deadly flooding across Germany and Belgium in July was up to nine times more likely to be caused by climate change.

Such downpours in the region are now up to 19 percent heavier due to anthropogenic warming.

Slow moving intense rain showers may be 14 times more frequent in Europe at the end of the century.

He added: ‘This activity is a way to explore the wind and create interest in this natural element – and everyone loves it!

“Our goal has always been to make science fun and thus inspire our visitors to become explorers and problem solvers.”

Research suggests that more tropical cyclones will hit populous mid-latitude cities like Beijing, New York and Tokyo as a result of rising temperatures.

Plus, researchers have found that the record rainfall that caused flooding in Germany and Belgium in July was made up to nine times more likely by climate change.

A damning ‘United In Science’ global climate assessment from the World Meteorological Association was also released in September.

It revealed that the world is experiencing increasingly higher global temperatures and devastating climate-driven floods, droughts and heat waves.

According to Tom Knutsonsenior scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while a warmer climate may not increase the frequency of storms, those that do form have a greater chance of becoming stronger.

The Beat the Storm activity aims to raise awareness of climate-driven extreme weather by offering a first-hand experience of the powerful winds of a Category II storm.

Suitable for people ages 5 to 80, the activity also educates individuals about the dangers and consequences of navigating hurricanes.

It pits contestants against increasingly strong winds as they walk through a wind tunnel to press a button at the other end.

Special effects can place visitors in cities, mountains, forests or deserts as they try to make themselves as aerodynamic as possible.

They can also learn about the science of storms with information on aerodynamics, wind energy and physics.

The attraction was invented by Storm Adventures Ltd, whose founder is an athlete in wind sports disciplines such as Wingsuit Skydive.

Ingus Augstkalns, founder of Beat the Storm, said: ‘We plan to build 100+ of such storm simulators around the world to allow visitors from science and entertainment centres, theme parks and elsewhere to experience winds starting from a breeze of 22 mph (35 km/h) for children, up to a Category II hurricane.’

To help raise awareness of climate change-induced extreme weather, the world’s first public storm simulator has been launched at the Universe Science Park in Nordborg, Denmark