Storm hits Canada, leaving thousands without power

Every province and territory in Canada issued a severe weather warning on Saturday as winter storms left thousands without power, grounded hundreds of flights and caused dozens of cars to pile up on an Ontario highway.

Even Canadians accustomed to the cold and vagaries of Arctic weather systems faced a long list of extreme conditions that included heavy snowfall and hypothermic temperatures, storm surges, ice fog, high winds and so-called ice. bombs.

“There were 425 weather warnings across Canada,” an almost unprecedented number, said David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, the national meteorological agency.

“There were thousands of power outages and the impact was all over the place at the busiest travel time of the year,” Phillips said. Wind chill readings, he said, dropped to minus 50 degrees Celsius, about minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit. Such a cold, he added, “freezes meat in minutes.”

Weather across Canada is part of the same system that plagues much of the United States, which has disrupted travel and Christmas celebrations and plunged cities into record cold temperatures. The United States recorded at least a dozen deaths on Saturday and more than 1.5 million homes were without power at one point.

In Canada, more than 500,000 homes were without power Saturday morning, according to poweroutage.com, an online data aggregator. Eastern Canada, especially Quebec, has been the hardest hit, accounting for nearly 70% of outages. In Sept-Rivières, a sparsely populated region of Quebec, almost every customer was without power.

“It’s not over yet,” said Philippe Archambault, spokesman for Hydro-Québec, the public utility that manages electricity throughout the province. “We still have very strong winds and a lot of snow.”

“Right now we still have about 300,000 people without electricity because of the storm that has hit Quebec over the past two days,” he said, adding that more than 500 teams were working to restore power. “We work around the clock.”

Heavy snowfall in Ontario caused slick roads and white conditions that led to a pile-up of 60 vehicles on a highway from London to Sarnia on Friday.

Photos showed the twisted wreckage of cars and trucks along Highway 402. No deaths were reported, but the Ontario Provincial Police closed the highway to traffic on Friday, warning drivers “not to travel unless necessary” in a Twitter post.

On the west coast, bus and ferry service in Vancouver was suspended and two major bridges in British Columbia were closed as freezing rain and ice made them unsafe.

Authorities in British Columbia closed the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges over the threat of “ice bombs,” ice masses that build up on the bridge’s cables and could fall on cars.

“We passed into freezing rain this morning, and our concern at the moment is that traces of ice are accumulating on the cable supports, the cable on the bridges themselves,” Ashok Bhatti of the province’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told CTV News.

Hundreds of air travelers had their Christmas plans upended when flights across Canada, including at the busiest airports, were canceled. Multiple flights from Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto were grounded, and WestJet, one of the country’s leading carriers, preemptively canceled flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Amid the severe weather, 54 flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, the busiest in Canada, were canceled early Saturday, with further delays, according to the airport’s departure board.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.