Storm Fiona rages into Eastern Canada, major power cuts

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia in eastern Canada on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles (144 kilometers) per hour and heavy rainfall.



Powerful storm Fiona knocked out more than 500,000 homes on Saturday as it ravaged eastern Canada with high winds and heavy rainfall in conditions that police say were “like nothing we’ve ever seen”.

Although Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane, Fiona still had wind speeds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour when it made landfall in the early hours after storming the Caribbean.

In the province of Novia Scotia, more than 400,000 households were without electricity, reports Novia Scotia Power.

In neighboring Price Edward Island, some 82,000 homes were left without power, while police in the county seat of Charlottetown posted images of tangled power lines and roofs pierced by felled trees.

“Conditions are like we’ve never seen before,” the police tweeted.

“It’s unbelievable, there’s no electricity, no Wi-Fi, no more network,” Charlottetown mayor Philip Brown told Radio-Canada TV.

“It is stronger than hurricane Juan in 2003. Many trees have fallen, there is a lot of flooding on the roads.”

Canada had issued severe weather warnings for parts of the east coast.

“Significant effects from high winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall are expected,” the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

The Canadian Hurricane Center (CHC) said high-speed winds had been reported in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Iles-de-la-Madeleine and Newfoundland and that the storm would rise to the northeast, causing “damaging winds, waves and storm surge.” cause”. .”

In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, precipitation of up to 125 millimeters was recorded, the CHC said, with large waves hitting Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland up to 12 meters in length.

The CHC said conditions would improve in western Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick on Saturday.

Authorities in Nova Scotia had issued an emergency alert on phones, telling people to stay indoors for at least 72 hours with adequate supplies.

In Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital, stores sold propane gas bottles for camping stoves as residents stocked up.

Before hitting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the storm “a bad storm,” adding that “it could have significant repercussions across the region.”

Puerto Rico hit hard

Fiona had fled Bermuda the day before, with residents clinging and authorities urging people to stay indoors as high winds swept across British territory. No deaths or major damage were reported as the storm passed about 100 miles west of the island.

Bermuda, whose economy is fueled by international finance and tourism, is prosperous compared to most Caribbean countries, and structures must be built to strict planning codes to withstand storms. Some have been doing that for centuries.

According to US media, Fiona killed at least four people in Puerto Rico earlier this week, while two were reported dead in the Dominican Republic and one in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, a US territory that five years ago is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria.

In the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader has declared three eastern provinces disaster areas.

