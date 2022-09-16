Storm Fiona impact: West Indies vs New Zealand ODI series to now start on September 19

The West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s Series game schedule has been adjusted* after the impact of Tropical Storm Fiona forced organizers to postpone the first game, scheduled for Friday in Antigua. The three ODIs will now be played on Monday (set 19), Thursday (September 22) and Sunday (September 25), followed by the five T20Is. All matches are played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

When changing the dates, the possible impact of Fiona in the coming days has been taken into account. It has already caused extensive showers in Antigua and is likely to peak over Antigua and the Leeward Islands later on Friday.

“We have put players’ safety first in this decision and will work very closely with New Zealand Cricket to protect all international matches if possible via a revised schedule,” CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said in a statement released a while ago. the match. recast was made public. “We are very keen to get as much quality competitive cricket for our women’s team as possible, especially during this period leading up to next year’s T20 Women’s World Cup.”

The T20Is will be played between September 28 and October 6.

The ODI series counts towards the ICC Women’s Championship and final qualifier for the 2025 ODI World Cup, while the T20I series serves as preparation for the 2023 T20 World Cup, to be played in South Africa in February. Neither side has played a match in the Women’s Championship cycle to date.

It is the first series for the West Indies where Hayley Matthews will lead the side as the official captain, and the first since Deandra Dottin announced her retirement rather abruptly last month. It will also be the West Indies’ first run in any form since they lost the semi-final to eventual champions Australia earlier this year in the ODI World Cup in March.