Storm Fiona impact: West Indies vs New Zealand ODI series to now start on September 19
The West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s Series game schedule has been adjusted* after the impact of Tropical Storm Fiona forced organizers to postpone the first game, scheduled for Friday in Antigua. The three ODIs will now be played on Monday (set 19), Thursday (September 22) and Sunday (September 25), followed by the five T20Is. All matches are played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
When changing the dates, the possible impact of Fiona in the coming days has been taken into account. It has already caused extensive showers in Antigua and is likely to peak over Antigua and the Leeward Islands later on Friday.
The T20Is will be played between September 28 and October 6.
The ODI series counts towards the ICC Women’s Championship and final qualifier for the 2025 ODI World Cup, while the T20I series serves as preparation for the 2023 T20 World Cup, to be played in South Africa in February. Neither side has played a match in the Women’s Championship cycle to date.
* The article was updated on September 16 at 5.20GMT after the New Zealand Cricket published the new schedule on their website.