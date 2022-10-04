Storm expected to bring winds, flooding to parts of Alaska

JUNE, Alaska (AP) — A fall storm is expected to bring strong winds and areas of flooding to parts of western Alaska, although a forecaster said on Tuesday that communities hard hit by a storm that swept into the region last month are expected to would not feel the brunt of this system.

Still, residents of communities battered by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September were monitoring the storm’s trail, said Kevin Knowlton, an emergency preparedness specialist at the nonprofit Kawerak, which provides services in the Bering Strait. region.

“Everyone along the coast is worried that this might turn out to be more than a typical fall storm,” he said.

With the ground softened by last month’s storm, he said “it’s hard to say what kind of potential this storm has to do more damage or even negate the progress made” in recovery efforts.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings for much of northwestern Alaska and other parts of western Alaska, including St. Lawrence Island and the coast of the Bering Strait. Gusts of up to 70 mph were possible for parts of the western Arctic coast, including Wainwright. Coastal water warnings were also issued.

In Kivalina, at the tip of a barrier reef between the Chukchi Sea and the Kivalina River, flooding was possible, especially in the community’s northwest, the weather service said. In Golovin, where parts of the road had been washed away by last month’s storm and houses had been knocked off foundations, “minor” coastal flooding was expected, according to the weather service.

Ed Plumb, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the storm is on a “very different track” from the September storm, which generated tidal waves and high winds that tore up streets in several communities and pushed homes off foundations. Nome was one of the hardest hit communities.

Plumb said the main impacts of the latest storm are expected to occur in communities further north.

Damage is still being counted from last month’s storm, with initial estimates pointing to damage to about 165 homes, said Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the state’s emergency management office. There are concerns about water quality in some communities, he said.

Governor Mike Dunleavy was visiting communities affected by that storm on Tuesday, his office said.

State senator Donny Olson, who is from Golovin, said residents are to some extent “on edge” after the September storm, which he called “the worst storm I’ve ever seen in my life there.”

He said he is hopeful about the recovery efforts, citing the attention the region has received from state and federal officials and others.

PART: