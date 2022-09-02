Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic and is expected to morph into the first hurricane of season

Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually calm storm season.

But the storm is not currently a threat to any country.

At the time of writing, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were close to 40 mph. Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Over the weekend, the storm’s winds should be around 100 mph.

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph. The slow-moving storm is expected to writhe in the Atlantic in the coming days.

The storm is likely to cause dangerous conditions for shipping lanes. Winds are expected to be around 85 – 90 miles per hour on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the storm’s winds should be around 100 mph

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. Danielle is the first named storm to form in the Atlantic basin since Colin formed in July

Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually calm storm season

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. Danielle is the first named storm to form in the Atlantic basin since Colin formed in July.

The storm is not expected to cause any problems in the southeastern United States. There is a chance the storm could hit Bermuda.

According to the weather channel, the system heads northeast across the Atlantic to Iceland.

The Weather Channel report notes that the number one concern in the US will be high surf and rip currents over the holiday weekend.

While Fox Weather meteorologist Michael Estime said, “Just east of the Lesser Antilles is a cluster of thunderstorms that gets a little more organized under that low pressure area.”

He continues: ‘And that potential area of ​​development has only expanded over the next five days.’

On the other side of the Atlantic, the storm will eventually bring heavy rainfall to the Cape Verde Islands.

It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone without a named storm from July 3 to the end of August, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had previously told The Associated Press.

The next storm will be named Earl, then Fiona, then Gaston, in keeping with the tradition of naming storms and hurricanes alphabetically.

The lack of storms is causing some to relax — and scientists claim they’re not yet wrong in their predictions.

‘No hurricanes during the half-time of the season? Second half usually very different,” tweeted Dr. Rick Knabb, hurricane expert at The Weather Channel.

And the National Hurricane Center tweeted on Wednesday: “Hurricane season is heating up! NHC will monitor 3 areas for tropical development in the Atlantic basin over the next 5 days.’

On the other side of the Atlantic, the storm will eventually bring heavy rainfall to the Cape Verde Islands

The lack of storms is causing some to relax – and scientists claim they are not yet wrong in their predictions

The Weather Channel report notes the top concern in the US will be high surf and rip currents over the holiday weekend

On May 24, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced they were forecasting a particularly intense season for 2022.

“Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are forecasting above-average hurricane activity this year, making it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season,” they said.

NOAA predicted a 65 percent chance of an above normal season, a 25 percent chance of a near normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below normal season.

They predict 14 to 21 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Up to six of those could become major hurricanes, they predicted.

The phenomenon has occurred five other times since 1950, making a quiet period leading up to peak season an event of about once a decade.

He said one of the reasons for the recent calm stretch could be higher than normal wind shear — winds that spin at different levels of the atmosphere, stopping storms from developing.

Another observation was an increase in dust from the Sahara this season, which is counteracting the development of storms.

NOAA predicted a 65 percent chance of an above normal season, a 25 percent chance of a near normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below normal season.

The silence is even more puzzling, as the United Nations weather agency said on Wednesday it expected La Niña to last until the end of this year.

La Niña is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, often leading to more Atlantic hurricanes, less rain and more wildfires.

If La Niña continues for the rest of the year, it will be the first ‘triple dip’ this century – three consecutive years of feeling the climate phenomenon.

It is all the more remarkable that there have been no hurricanes in a La Niña year.

There were no tropical storms or hurricanes in the month of August in 1961 and 1997.

Forecasters are currently monitoring three potential storms in the Atlantic.

In Lake Charles, Louisiana, one of the more weather-ravaged cities in the past decade, residents have noticed how quiet the hurricane season has been so far and it’s almost “testing fate” to bring it up, Mayor Nic said. Hunter.

From August 2020 to August 2021, the city was ravaged by two hurricanes – Laura and Delta – just six weeks apart, a deep freeze and spring flooding. Residents still have blue tarpaulins on their roofs.

‘I think there is a lot of knocking on wood. There’s a lot of prayer going on,’ Hunter said. “I don’t think anyone will sigh with relief until the season is over.”

Certainly not 74-year-old Shirley Verdin, who lives about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away in Bayou Point-Au-Chien, where Hurricane Ida swept through August 29 last year.

She now lives in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer next to her gutted house that will be demolished this weekend so it can be rebuilt.

There are wisps of potential storm systems swirling in the Atlantic that meteorologists are tracking, and so is Verdin. Narrow.

“I know something’s up now,” she said.