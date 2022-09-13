Store-bought milkweed plants can expose monarch caterpillars to harmful pesticides

Milkweed plants purchased from retail nurseries in the United States were contaminated with pesticides harmful to monarch caterpillars that rely on milkweed. A monarch caterpillar feeds on orange milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa) in Illinois. Credit: Photo by Deborah Seiler, Courtesy of University of Nevada, Reno



Milkweed plants purchased from retail nurseries in the United States were contaminated with pesticides harmful to milkweed-dependent monarch caterpillars, a study led by researchers at the University of Nevada Reno found. Every plant sampled was infected, even the ones labeled as wildlife friendly.

Researchers collected 235 milkweed leaf samples from retail nurseries in 15 states and tested them for pesticides. A total of 61 different pesticides have been found, with an average of 12 per plant and a whopping 28 per plant, according to the study in collaboration with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and published Monday in Biological conservation.

Milkweed in nurseries is often purchased and planted by people hoping to support the monarch butterfly, which was recently listed as endangered on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species. Western monarch caterpillars depend on milkweed for food. They are specifically adapted to the plant, which is poisonous to other animals, and have no alternative food sources.

“In a previous study in California that mainly looked at milkweed in agriculture and urban interfaces, we had looked at a small number of plants from retail nurseries and found that they contained pesticides,” said Matt Forister, a biology professor at the university. insect ecology and is a co-author of the paper, said.

“So we were prepared for this much larger sample of nursery plants to reveal contamination again, but it was surprising to see the great diversity of pesticides in these plants. In many ways they are just as contaminated or even worse than plants.” those on the edges of farmland. That was a surprise, at least to me.”

Although researchers were unable to fully assess the toxic load of these plants, 38% of the samples had residue levels that could impair monarchs’ ability to migrate and forage, mainly due to high levels of fungicides. Fungicides have generally been overlooked as a problem for insect conservation efforts. The negative effects on monarch caterpillars can lead to smaller wing sizes and possibly other effects. The potential effects of multiple pesticides interacting on a butterfly are unknown, but probably not good.

“They’re pesticides, they’re designed to kill,” Forister said.

“The further you get into the life stage, the higher the concentration you need to have a sublethal effect,” said Christopher Halsch, the study’s lead author and a doctoral student at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“For the caterpillars, this means that a low concentration can have a more harmful effect than on the butterflies.”

Plants labeled wildlife friendly from stores and nurseries included in the current study had no fewer pesticides in or on the leaves of the milkweed plants.

“That was the most shocking part,” Halsch said. “The fact that plants labeled as potentially beneficial or at least friendly to wildlife are no better and in some cases may be worse than other plants for sale. This study sheds light on the impact of pesticides on Western monarchs, but many other butterflies are facing even greater population declines, and pesticides are likely one of the causes.”

The process of growing and shipping the plants is complicated, and reducing contamination during that process will be a major challenge to move forward, Halsch and Forister said.

The study’s findings highlight the need for nurseries to ensure that plants marketed as pollinator-friendly are also pollinator-safe.

“Anyone can take steps to address the risks we’ve discovered,” said Aimee Code, Pesticide Program Director at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. “Consumers can let their nurseries know that they want plants that are free of harmful pesticides. Nurseries can talk to their suppliers and encourage safer practices, and government agencies can improve oversight.

“And it’s important to continue gardening for pollinators for the long term. Just take steps to reduce pesticide exposure: cover new plants the first year, water plenty, dispose of the soil before planting, as these may contaminated, and avoid the use of pesticides.”

Monarch butterflies are widely celebrated, not least along the California coast, where large congregations of Western monarchs overwinter in groves. In recent decades, the number of Western monarchs has plummeted from millions in the 1980s to only 1,800 peoplealthough this winter luckily a population increase. If that positive trend continues, the population could be returned to its formerly healthy level over time.

Christopher A. Halsch et al, Milkweed purchased from nurseries may expose monarch caterpillars to harmful pesticide residues, Biological Preservation (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.biocon.2022.109699

