Stopping native forest logging key to getting to net zero in Australia

Leading researchers are calling for an end to logging of native forests if Australia is to achieve its net-zero targets in the coming decades.

The researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) and Griffith University say only native forests can remove carbon from the atmosphere at the required rate.

The federal government has set a 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels.

Professor Brendan Mackey of Griffith University said CO2 emissions will need to be reduced by about 15.3 megatons per year over the next nine years to meet the government’s target.

“This is about the same as the annual net CO2 emissions generated by the felling of our native forests,” said Professor Mackey.

“Protecting and restoring native forests is a critical mitigation action if Australia is to achieve its net-zero emissions targets.”

About 2% of Australia’s native forests are cut down each year. The remaining 98% of forests grow and provide powerful mitigation through the natural removal of atmospheric carbon.

Some forest species in Australia belong to the most carbon-dense in the world.

Evidence shows that cessation of logging in native forests in Tasmania would yield an estimated equivalent emission savings as taking 1.1 million cars off the road each year.

Another recent research found that Tasmania produced negative carbon emissions due to a large and rapid decline in native forest clearing.

Professor David Lindenmayer of ANU said reducing native forest clearing would not only be good for emissions reductions, but would also help reduce the risk of “catastrophic wildfires”.

“Stopping the logging of native forests is essential to reduce fire risk,” said Professor Lindenmayer.

“Forests are more flammable for up to 70 years after they have been cut and regenerated, with the increased fire risk adding even more to the carbon emissions.

“Stopping logging in our native forests will help address increased fire severity problems caused by logging that seriously endanger people’s lives and property.”

dr. Heather Keith of Griffith University said there were also clear economic benefits from ending native forest clearing, including a wide range of ecosystem services.

“The economic value of native forests for carbon storage is greater than the value of forests for wood chip and paper production,” said Dr. Keith.

“Moving into a long-term carbon storage role for native forests continues to require a large skilled workforce in rural and regional Australia. This workforce will be needed to manage carbon stocks, including regular measurements to monitor changes in carbon storage levels in quantify over time.

“Failing to properly protect forests makes no sense for the environment and no economic sense in a carbon-constrained world where dealing with climate change is a must.”

