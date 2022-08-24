Stop fit-shaming women with muscles as Nicole Kidman redefines femininity writes ANTONIA HOYLE

My gear is kept in the porch, fighting for position with the dog food and kids trainers. Admittedly, his presence isn’t the most elegant way to welcome people into our home, and has an annoying habit of tripping us up on the way to the freezer.

But my family has been warned to move those three sets of dumbbells and chrome barbell at your own risk.

They know they’re more integral to my middle-aged body than any amount of spinach smoothies or exfoliating scrubs because they give me what every woman over 40 should have in her anti-aging arsenal: muscle.

No kidding: Nicole Kidman’s spectacular physique at 55

Fit for a Queen: A Powerful Royal Wave from Queen Letizia of Spain, 49

I have been an avid exerciser for a long time and have been running for the endorphins it generates since I was a teenager. But without the strength I’ve recently gained in my arms, legs, and abs, my body would begin to slacken — the cardio I focused on in my youth for fitness isn’t enough to sustain it on its own now.

That’s why you’ll find me training two to three times a week with weights in the kitchen at 5:45 AM, grunting through 30 minutes of lateral raises, bicep curls, planks, push-ups, and countless other exercises that feel as hard as they sound.

As a result, though, at 44, my arm muscles can even command a grudging respect from my nine-year-old Marvel-loving son, whose action-adventure heroes boast biceps the size of bowling balls.

That’s why I applaud Nicole Kidman for her cover shoot for Perfect magazine released yesterday, where she shows off arm muscles like any bodybuilder’s while denying her 55 years.

She joins an ever-growing number of older celebrity women who boast beautifully sculpted arms, including Jennifer Lopez, 53, Charlize Theron, 47, Halle Berry, 56, and Spanish Queen Letizia, 49.

Oscar winner Nicole stares unabashedly into the lens as she flexes her biceps while showing off the tightest bellies in a mini skirt and halter top.

She should too. Because having a muscular body is not only symbolic of physical strength, but also mental strength. It’s a two-finger up to societal expectations that still, even in 2022, state that women should be devoid of any body definition that could disrupt patriarchy.

Amazingly, at a time when no one dares to criticize the overweight and lambing of the naturally skinny people, also – thankfully – is frowned upon, female muscles are still seen as fair game.

Top Workout: A Rigorous Regimen Pays Off for J-Lo, 53

American country star Sheryl Crow on stage at age 60

It’s called “fit-shaming” – judging women who have turned their backs on delicate frames in favor of something bulkier.

Take tennis champion Serena Williams, who says she is called a “man” because of her “outwardly strong” looks.

‘I don’t know how I would react if’ [my daughter] I have to go through what I’ve been through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day,” Williams, 40, said, adding that she’s been told she doesn’t “belong” in women’s sports because of her physique.

Or Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 25, who is often embarrassed and says on social media that she is “ugly” because of her muscular figure. Fortunately, she is also challenging. “You can judge my body all you want, but in the end it’s MY body,” she tweeted. “I love it and I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

Then there’s personal trainer Chloe Madeley, 35, daughter of Richard and Judy, whose perfected hamstrings and extraordinary eight-pack have led to her being described as “disgusting.” After sharing a photo of her impressive abs, an Instagram troll commented, “There’s nothing feminine about that!!!”

To which Madeley replied, “What’s disgusting is your brain, which has been brainwashed into thinking anything other than ‘feminine’ is disgusting.”

Of course, the livelihoods of these women are intertwined with their fitness level, but they are all still relatively young, which makes strength training easier.

But in middle age, we lose between 3 and 5 percent muscle per decade, which means Nicole’s phenomenal figure is all the more impressive.

“She’s not a youngster, so it’s very inspiring,” agrees celebrity trainer Cornel Chin, who has worked with Renee Zellweger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Colin Firth. “To get to that level, I’d say she does resistance training at least five times a week.”

Nicole previously attributed her fitness to running, cycling, yoga and “anything I can do and wherever I am in the world.” She also tries to eat healthy “80 percent” of the time and says she “isn’t one to believe in denial.”

Chin adds that Nicole, with a naturally slim build, has good ‘raw materials’ and emphasizes that a muscular body is in large part due to genetics and diet. ‘Someone with lean parents will build lean tissue more easily,’ he says, adding that ‘to see the tone and definition’ people should limit their intake of fat and starchy carbohydrates and consume about 1-1.5 g of lean protein for every kilogram of body weight to help repair and build muscle.

‘For an average woman, that would be 50-60g of protein such as chicken or fish per day. This is absolutely realistic – diets are not about science, they are about discipline. Have some treats now and then, but make sure you don’t have any treats that tempt you.’

That’s where, unfortunately, I fall down, inclined as I am to eat a carton of chocolate for the whole family after dinner. Perhaps a little extra padding – at 5ft 6in I weigh about 9th 10lb – is why I wasn’t publicly embarrassed by my own muscles. Or maybe my middle-aged uniform of baggy T-shirt and jeans isn’t conducive to attracting attention.

Honestly, though, my main motivation isn’t looking good. I started lifting weights again – after a break – at age 41, when I continued to pull on my calf muscles and a physiotherapist suggested that strength training would reduce the risk of injury.

Since I was hesitant to join a gym, I instead spent about 60lbs on hand weights, my chrome bar for squats weighing 20kg, and my 8kg, 4kg and 3kg dumbbells. Within weeks of lifting, I noticed a difference in my body shape.

But while I may have lost a few pounds, I had no desire to be skinny. What I was very happy about was my toned stomach, defined shoulders and stronger thighs.

Looking powerful made me feel powerful – and I still do. Weightlifting has been proven to burn fat, strengthen joints and increase bone density, lowering the risk of osteoporosis later in life.

Fascinatingly, however, it also improves mental health; a 2020 study revealed it could reduce anxiety.

American actress Jessica Biel at 40 who flexes her biceps

Power pose: Actress Renee Zellweger (left), 53, lifts an Oscar and well-muscled Brooke Shields (right) at 57

Sure, I find that it benefits my mind as much as my body. On the rare occasions when I dress up to go out, friends have complimented me on my appearance and asked what I do to stay fit. When I say my weights routine is a list of old-fashioned exercises I did on my kitchen floor with a kit from Amazon — and offer to send them a copy — they seem surprised.

However, I emphasize one essential component that no amount of cash can buy: discipline.

Because – whisper it – I don’t really enjoy lifting weights. Unlike cardio exercises, such as running and cycling, I don’t get a kick out of it.

I find it boring and painful and when my alarm clock wakes me up in the morning, the prospect of lifting 8kg of weights until my shoulders burn makes me want to use my newfound strength to hit someone.

After that, though, it’s a whole different story. I think I can conquer the world – and I bet Nicole feels the same.