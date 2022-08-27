Stop berating central banks and let them tackle inflation

The writer is a former central banker and professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business

When central bankers meet in Jackson Hole, they have to wonder how far they’ve fallen in the eyes of the public. A while ago, they were heroes who propped up weak growth with unconventional monetary policies, promoted minority recruitment by heating up the labor market, and even tried to stop climate change, all the while berating paralyzed lawmakers for doing so. Lake. Now they are accused of ruining their most important job of keeping inflation low and stable. Politicians, blood-sniffing and suspicious of the power of unelected officials, want to re-examine central bank mandates.

In hindsight, of course, it’s 20/20. The pandemic was unprecedented and the consequences for the globalized economy are difficult to predict. The fiscal response, perhaps more generous because polarized lawmakers couldn’t agree on who to exclude, wasn’t easy to predict. Few thought that Vladimir Putin would go to war and send energy and food prices sky high.

But no doubt central bankers have been slow to react to increasing signs of inflation. In part, they believed they were still in the post-2008 financial crisis regime, when any price spike, even oil, barely affected the overall price level. In an effort to boost extremely low inflation, the Fed even changed its framework during the pandemic, announcing that it would be less responsive to expected inflation and keep policies more accommodative for longer. This was the right framework for an era of structurally low demand and weak inflation, but just the wrong thing to cling to just as inflation was about to take off and each price hike was fueling another. But who knew times were changing?

Even with perfect foresight – and in reality they are no better informed than capable market players – central bankers can still be behind the times. This is understandable. A central bank cools inflation by slowing economic growth. However independent it is, its policies must be considered reasonable or it will lose its independence.

With governments having spent trillions to support their economies, employment has just recovered from horrific lows and inflation has been barely noticeable for over a decade, only a reckless central banker would have raised rates to disrupt growth if the public were to see inflation. didn’t see it as a danger. Put another way, preemptive rate hikes that slowed growth would have had no public legitimacy — especially if they were successful and inflation didn’t rise after that. Central banks needed the public to see the higher inflation in order to take strong action against it.

So what’s going to happen now? The Fed’s determined policy is having some effect on economic activity. But it’s a matter of guesswork as to how high key interest rates will have to go, and how long they should stay high to cool the hot job market. The job of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England is more difficult because they will tighten in recessions and energy prices are more responsible for the rise in inflation than in the US. They need to estimate the extent to which the tightening will limit inflation expectations without exacerbating the downturn caused by supply constraints.

Central bankers know the battle against high inflation well and have the resources to fight it. They must be free to do their job. This is not the time for an autopsy to assess the functioning of the central bank. Spending to ease the pain of high inflation and slowing growth can help, but governments should target only those most in need so it doesn’t lead to more inflation.

Of course, if central banks succeed in curbing inflation, we are likely to return to a low-growth world. It’s hard to see what would offset the headwinds of an aging population, a slowing China and a suspicious, militarizing, deglobalizing world. This world of low inflation and low growth is less understood by central bankers. The tools used by central bankers after the financial crisis, such as quantitative easing, have not been particularly effective at boosting growth. Moreover, aggressive actions by the central bank could lead to more instability in the financial sector.

What should central bank mandates look like once things settle down? Central bank policies have only an indirect effect on issues such as combating climate change or promoting inclusive employment. These are indeed tasks for governments. Central banks should not use the excuse of government paralysis to intervene.

It is clear that they need to re-emphasize their mandate to fight high inflation. What if inflation is too low? Maybe we just have to learn to live with it like the virus. As long as low inflation doesn’t end up in a deflationary spiral, central banks shouldn’t worry too much about it. Decades of low inflation in Japan have not exacerbated the problems, which are more directly attributable to an aging population and a shrinking workforce.

Central banks may also need a stronger mandate to maintain financial stability – as a prolonged period of low inflation leads to higher asset prices and, consequently, leverage. Will these dual mandates condemn the world to low growth? No, but they will shift the responsibility for driving growth back to the private sector and governments, where they belong. More focused and less interventionist central banks would likely outperform the high inflation, high leverage and low growth world we are in today.

Are we heading for a global recession? Our economics editor Chris Giles and US economics editor Colby Smith discussed this and how different countries are likely to respond in our latest IG Live. look at it here.