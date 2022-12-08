Stool Blogger And Fox Contributor Caught Saying Tucker Carlson Is ‘Hate Trafficking’

Fox News contributor and Barstool Sports host Francis Ellis has been caught on a hot mic criticizing Fox and its stars, accusing them of “hate trafficking.”

Ellis appeared on the Monday night edition of Jesse Watters’ 7 p.m. show, and was asked the next day by a Barstool Sports co-host how it went.

Ellis said he wasn’t happy with his performance, but said his wife assured him it wasn’t important.

Ellis said he realized she was right, because the network was propagating the divide.

He added that he was concerned that Fox News viewers might not realize he was joking when he referenced “Democrats eating kids under pizza parlors.”

The clip was mistakenly posted by Barstool Sports, before it was removed.

Audio was obtained by mediaitewho transmitted it in full.

Francis Ellis appears Monday night on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show. The next day, Ellis condemned Fox, accusing the network and its hosts of “hate trafficking.”

Ellis has not commented on his offhand comments, and neither has Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a regular presence on Fox.

In the clip, co-host Adam Ferrone says goodbye, then points out that he forgot to ask Ellis how his appearance on Fox News went the night before.

“It was good,” Ellis said. “Well, I wanted you to talk about how the Democrats in Massachusetts want to lower the voting age to 16.”

He said he was not satisfied with his performance on Watters’ show.

“I made a joke to catch a predator,” he said. “I had a QAnon reference in there.”

But he said he felt he was “a bit like a stutterer and just couldn’t stand up under me.” And I was like, I’m trying too hard.

Ferrone asked Ellis if he would like to get a full-time job at Fox.

Ellis is seen previously appearing on Watters’ show. He is a regular contributor to Fox.

“They asked me to do a man on the street for them, and I had to say no,” Ellis replied.

‘They wanted me to take this subway bingo card and say: ask random strangers: ‘Have you seen a rat, fill up your bingo card?’ And it was so stupid.

Ellis said that if he was offered a hosting role, he would consider it.

But he went on to say that he was angry with himself for Monday’s performance, but his wife dismissed Watters.

‘Look, I got home. I talked to my wife about it because he was disappointed in himself and she said, ‘Let’s be honest, do you want to work with these shitty people?’

“She was like, ‘I watched the rest of your show, it’s a joke.’

‘And then Tucker shows up and just screams. It’s so weird.

“They’re just peddling hate.”

Ellis said Fox host Tucker Carlson (pictured) “just yells”, and accused him and the network of “hate trafficking”.

He said he thought his jokes would not be appreciated by Fox viewers.

“I think I walked into a place last night that I shouldn’t have gone to,” he said.

‘No, because last night I said, yes, the Democrats are like eating children under pizza parlors.

There are people watching that, who don’t know that I’m fucking with them.

‘They’re like, ‘Finally a beautiful young person is saying it!’

One producer mocked Ellis, saying he was taking himself too seriously, commenting, ‘Are you Jesus? What are you going to fix everyone? Come on brother. You are there to tell jokes.

Ellis said he remained concerned about his appearance on Fox.

“I’m not here to fix people,” he said.

“But I’m certainly not here to continue dividing the country.”