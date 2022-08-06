Stonemason is identified as Englishman killed when scaffolding collapsed on him at a Sydney school

An English migrant has been identified as the man who died on Friday after ‘several tons’ of masonry, scaffolding and bricks fell on him.

Alistair Bidmead was working on the facade of a building when the accident happened at Fort St High School in Petersham in Sydney’s west.

The stonemason on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, who ran and owned Bidmead & Co, lost his life while working on the third floor of the school’s main building.

Alistair Bidmead (pictured) was a professional stonemason with nearly 20 years in the trade before being caught and killed by falling debris on a school grounds in Petersham

A facade of the structure is believed to have come loose before collapsing on it at 11 a.m., with a number of colleagues witnessing his death (photo, an image of the scene)

NSW Ambulance attempted to revive Mr Bidmead (pictured) but his injuries were too serious

NSW Ambulance Inspector Michael Corlis said attempts to resuscitate Bidmead were futile.

‘His injuries were’ [such] he could not be resuscitated … unfortunately there was nothing we could do,” said Inspector Corlis 9News.

A crane was put to work to remove a colossal slab and other debris before Mr Bidmead was found dead on a scaffold.

It arrived at the chaotic scene five hours after the accident to clear the heavy debris that had crushed it.

The tradie was a classically trained stonemason whose company performed restoration work on historic buildings and also built new masonry.

He has over 16 years of experience executing and managing projects in both Australia and the UK, and hails from North West London.

No children at the school witnessed the freak event.

The education department and the school declined to comment.

A crime scene was set up with an investigation by the police and Safe Work Australia.

Stonemason Alistair Bidmead (pictured) died on Friday after several tons of rubble, including a sandstone concrete slab, fell on him while he was working