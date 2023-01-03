Stone me! The new science of skimming (and it’s heavy stuff)

<!–

Anyone who has skimmed rocks on a lake or at sea knows that the flattest rounds are the best.

However, scientists now say that if you want to make a bigger impression, you should choose something bigger and curvier, because it will jump higher and faster.

Skimming rocks has been around for thousands of years, but the new insights come from a model study of how solid objects skim over liquid.

Researchers from the University of Bristol and University College London found that a heavier object hurtles up more dramatically – because it dives deeper and contacts water longer, creating a larger wave.

Scientists say if you want to make more of an impression when you skim over rocks, choose something big and curvy because it will jump higher and faster. [File image]

However, large stones are unlikely to produce that many bounces.

Someone using a heavy stone will not be able to beat Kurt Steiner’s record for most skips from a skimming stone, set by the American in 2013 with 88 skips.

A heavy stone that is more convex is more likely to skim without sinking, based on research from the University of Bristol and University College London.

Dr. Ryan Palmer, who led the study, said: ‘Rocks that we normally dismiss as too heavy when rock skimming can still bounce off the water if thrown properly, and in some cases they jump with big and fast bounces — which yields huge, surprising jumps. .

“These are the stones I choose now when we go to the beach with my daughters.

“They jump out of the water with such a huge leap and, like most fathers, I will do everything I can to impress my kids.”

Dr. Palmer performed the mathematical modeling to understand how ice on surface water bounces off the wings of aircraft.

But the results apply equally to rock skimming and may even hold some lessons for bouncing bombs like those used by the Dambusters.

The researchers confirmed that many heavy objects, such as large rocks used in rock skimming, would land humiliatingly with one splash and sink without a trace.

But heavy stones with curved bottoms may not sink, the evidence suggests, because they spin more, pushing extra water away from them, creating more force to bounce them out of the water.

Heavier stones fall with more force than lighter ones, they fall deeper and longer, which also builds up more force from the water.

This means they are thrown higher, converting the horizontal force of the person skimming over a rock into vertical force.

Dr. Palmer’s advice is, “For lots of bounces, go flat and circular, but for fewer, bigger, thrilling jumps, go heavier and more curved.”

Compared to a classic skimming stone that is round and light, an eight times heavier stone can still be used for skimming if it is four times more curved, the study found.

However, it is believed that heavy stones bounce at a slightly wrong angle, so they are more likely to sink after one or two bounces than to bounce back off the surface.

Smooth stones, rather than jagged ones, are always best, according to the authors, and they should be longer than they are thick.

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A.