Stone mason killed after he was crushed by concrete and scaffolding at Fort St High Sydney 

A man working as a stonemason has died after being crushed by falling scaffolding and a brick wall.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 am at Fort St High School in Petersham in Sydney’s west.

Four rescue teams from Fire and Rescue NSW went to the scene, along with NSW Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance paramedics.

“The gentleman has not been revived,” Adam Dewberry, chief inspector of fire and rescue services, told reporters.

‘It will be a lengthy and complex operation to restore the person.

“We’ll probably have to use a crane to lift some of the rubble.”

He said the students at Fort St High had been turned away from the scene.

“The students have been taken out of the area and taken care of,” he said.

The man’s colleagues are shocked by the accident.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

The incident that killed the stonemason took place at Fort St High School (pictured) in Petersham in Sydney’s west.

More to come