Stone breaks tie with 24.9 seconds left, Golden Knights edge Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Stone scored the decisive goal with 24.9 seconds left, and the Vegas Golden Knights highlighted coach Bruce Cassidy’s debut with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

After Arthur Kaliyev tied it for the Kings with 7:02 to go, Chandler Stephenson checked a loose puck in the center of the ice and carried it to Stone, who swung a shot past Jonathan Quick to end the third period of the game. Vegas to finish with three goals.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist when the Golden Knights put a whopping 51 shots on Quick, 20 of them in the final period. Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel also scored, while Alex Pietrangelo had assists on both of Vegas’ last two goals.

Logan Thompson made 27 saves in his first game since becoming Vegas’ first-choice goalkeeper, without the injured Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit.

Quick made 47 saves as he started on opening night for the 14th time in the Kings’ last 15 seasons. Gabe Vilardi and Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles.

Cassidy spent the past six seasons with the Bruins, who fired him in June, though Boston made the playoffs in every year of his tenure. The Golden Knights hired him eight days later to bring the NHL model expansion franchise back into the postseason.

Vegas’ impressive entry into the NHL in 2017 coincided with the Kings’ decline from the best times in franchise history, but momentum shifted between two teams separated by about 3 1/2 hours of desert highway last season.

Los Angeles ended the three-year drought in the playoffs, extending Edmonton to seven games in the first round after being five points clear of the regular season over the Golden Knights, who missed the postseason for the first time in their existence.

Vilardi opened the scoring midway through the first period after an impressive back-and-forth puck exchange with fellow former first-round pick Quinton Byfield.

Marchessault tied it up early in the second after an unwise Kings line change. Marchessault, who joined Vegas in the expansion version, has scored a goal in four of the Golden Knights’ six season openers.

Eichel gave Vegas the lead early in the third inning with a rebound goal, but Kempe tied it 2 1/2 minutes later with a one-timer on a sharp pass from captain Anze Kopitar, who is entering his 17th season with the Kings. Kopitar has scored a run in five consecutive LA openers.

After Eichel and Kempe made substitutions early in the third goals, Karlsson skillfully led Pietrangelo’s soft pass from the 12:43 mark to play. Los Angeles responded momentarily after a power play ended, with Kaliyev hitting an open net after a scramble up front.

SILENT DEBUT

Phil Kessel failed to score in the 35-year-old forward’s Vegas debut, and prolific Swiss forward Kevin Fiala failed to score in his first game with the Kings.

BURNSTORM BETTMAN

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman attended the game and said he was pleased with the downtown renovations and additions made by the Kings. While the league does not have an active expansion plan, Bettman said he has received numerous inquiries from parties interested in a new franchise in the NHL, which currently has 32 symmetrical teams.

Bettman also said the league is still investigating the separate allegations of sexual assault against Tampa Bay’s Ian Cole and Canada’s 2018 Junior World Cup team.

NEXT ONE

Golden Knights: Host Blackhawks on Thursday.

Kings: Host Kraken on Thursdays.