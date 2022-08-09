Stomach-churning pictures of inside Chinese takeaway shut down for second time in four years

Stomachy photos show inside a filthy Chinese takeaway that health inspectors have shut down for the second time in four years after its owner admitted 13 hygiene violations.

Horrifying footage shows the filthy kitchen covered in rat feces and puddles of vermin as meat was thawed in a sink and dumped into dirty dishwashing bowls.

Grimsby owner Wen Yi Cao, 50, admitted 13 serious food hygiene violations when he appeared before Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on July 15.

Council officials made the shocking discovery during a routine inspection of China House takeaway restaurant in Grimsby last November and closed it temporarily as it posed an ‘imminent risk’.

Photos posted to Facebook by the North East Lincolnshire Council on July 19, taken at the Pasture Street eatery, also show dirty cooking utensils, stained kitchen towels and moldy food containers.

Owner Wen Yi Cao, 50, of Grimsby, admitted 13 serious food hygiene violations when he appeared before Grimsby Magistrates' Court on July 15

Chunks of raw chicken had been thawed in a sink, while other meats had been stuffed into dingy dishwashing bowls.

Boxes of sauces and spices had been eaten by vermin and the kitchen surfaces were thick with dirt, mold and food.

A cutting board was also used to prepare raw and ready-to-eat foods, while cold foods were left out because the refrigerators were too full.

North East Lincolnshire Council health inspectors closed down the takeaway decision that posed an ‘imminent risk’ to public health.

After the case, people took to social media to express their disgust when health inspectors shared the photos on Facebook, with one user saying the takeaway “brought the grimsby into Grimsby”.

It was the second time in four years that China House had to close.

The property was closed for six days in 2018 when officers paid a visit following a customer complaint and discovered rainwater flowing into the food preparation area.

The court heard that food was being sold that “was unsafe because it was unfit for human consumption.”

Yi Cao also failed to supervise or train staff in food hygiene.

He also failed to ensure that food was kept at appropriate temperatures and did not have adequate procedures to control pests.

The building was temporarily closed due to the imminent danger to the health of local residents.

Yi Cao was fined £358, ordered to pay £850 in court costs and a £36 victim allowance.

Following the case, social media users expressed disgust at the photos released by health inspectors.

Facebook user Andy Webber said, ‘Yikes, this place puts the Grim in Grimsby! Come for the Chow Mein, stay for the dysentery!’

Oliver Roe added: “I’m surprised the rats didn’t mind eating there.

“Better lick a swamp chair at Grimsby bus station than grab a bite to eat there!”

In January of this year, China House was inspected again by city officials, where it achieved a food hygiene score of three, meaning it was ‘satisfactory’.

Councilor Ron Shepherd, Portfolio Holder for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “I am pleased that appropriate action has been taken and that he has been brought to trial.

“The number of food hygiene violations is alarming. Companies that operate in such a bad way will not be tolerated.

“Our environmental health officials work hard to ensure the safety of the public and also provide food business operators with the direction and information they need to comply with food safety legislation.

“We need to protect consumers from companies that endanger people’s health.”