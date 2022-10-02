WhatsNew2Day
Stoke City 0-4 Watford: Slaven Bilic makes dream start as Hornets boss

Sports
By Merry

Stoke City (3-1-4-2): bursik; Wilmot, Flint, Fox; Laurent; Fosu, Sterling (Clarke 77), Baker, Smallbone; Delap, Gayle (Campbell 72)

Substitutes not used: Bonham (GK); Jagielka, Sparrow, Taylor, Wright-Phillips

Manager: Alex Neil

Booked: Fosu, Delap

Watford (4-2-3-1): Bachmann; Gaspar, Kabasele, Sierralta, Kamara; Choudhury, Kayembe; Sarr (Bayo 81), Asprilla (Louza 59), Sema (Hungbo 87); Davis (Gosling 87)

Substitutes not used: Okoye (GK); Hause, Morris

Manager: Slaves Bilic

Scorers: Sarr 12; page 64; Davis 78; Bayo 84

Booked: Bachmann, Asprilla, Sierralta, Choudhury

Referee: Josh Smith

