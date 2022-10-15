Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a gun. gun and possibly looking for another victim, police said.

Investigators began keeping an eye on the suspect after getting tips and putting him in a car around 2 a.m. in the Central Valley town, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck, had a gun and was “on the prowl,” McFadden claimed.

“We are sure we have stopped another murder,” he added.

It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney to speak on his behalf. He was to be arraigned Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

A police photo showed the black and gray weapon that the suspect was carrying. It turned out to be a semi-automatic pistol that contained some non-metallic materials.

Police were looking for a man dressed in black who had been caught on video at several crime scenes in Stockton, where five men were ambushed and shot dead between July 8 and September 27. Four were walking, and one was in a parked car.

Police believe the same person was responsible for killing a man 70 miles away in Oakland in April 2021 and injuring a homeless woman in Stockton a week later.

Investigators have said ballistic tests and video evidence linked the crimes.

A minute of silence was held for the victims at the press conference.

Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10, 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 of that year, but survived. The five men killed in Stockton this year were Paul Yaw, 35, who died on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.

Police said Brownlee has a criminal history and is believed to have lived in several towns near Stockton, but gave no further details.

Authorities said they received hundreds of tips after the manhunt was announced, and investigators have located and monitored Brownlee’s whereabouts.

“Based on tips that came in to the department and Stockton Crime Stoppers, we were able to identify a possible suspect,” McFadden said. “Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We checked his cartridges and determined early this morning that he was on a mission to kill.”

McFadden added that Brownlee was being detained after engaging in what appeared to be threatening behavior, including going into parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before continuing on.

Investigators tried to determine a motive for the attacks. Police said some of the victims were homeless, but not all. No one was beaten or robbed, and the woman who survived said her attacker said nothing.

The police chief thanked several local, state and federal agencies that participated in the investigation, including the FBI, US Marshals and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Local investigators had also worked with Chicago police to determine whether the murders were related to two 2018 murders in that city’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Authorities said videos of suspects showed a man in black with a distinctive gait.

However, Chicago police said on Friday that there appeared to be no connection.

