Stocks open little changed a day after Wall Street suffered its worst selloff since June

Wall Street’s major stock indices had changed little in early trading on Tuesday, a day after suffering their worst defeat since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.09 points, or 0.09 percent, on the opening bell before swinging back and forth between positive and negative in lukewarm early trading.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also both opened slightly negative before firing into slight gains as markets appeared to be taking a breather and investors waited for new manufacturing and services data.

It follows a sharp sell-off on Monday, as the Dow lost 643 points on concerns over aggressive signals from the US Federal Reserve about further rate hikes.

Wall Street had closed sharply lower in the past two sessions as investors’ focus shifted to a Fed meeting later this week in Jackson Hole, where central bank chairman Jerome Powell is expected to remain strong in fighting inflation. eradicate that stands at four decades.

“The market has been wrong that we are close to a Fed pivot point,” said Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management.

“I expect Powell to be more aggressive than the current consensus expects. He will reiterate that their primary purpose is to beat inflation, he is not there to support the stock markets or the bond market. Yesterday’s market was a reflection of those fears.’

After a difficult start to the year, markets have been recovering since mid-June in the hope that inflation has peaked.

But the summer rally broke off last week amid renewed fears about aggressive monetary policy by the Fed.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday

Traders remain split between a 50 basis point increase and a 75 basis point increase by the central bank at its meeting next month, although economists polled by Reuters expect a 50 basis point increase.

On Tuesday, Macy’s and JM Smucker rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, while Zoom Video slumped after lowering its full-year outlook.

Earnings reports from Advance Auto Parts, Intuit and Nordstrom are expected after the closing bell.