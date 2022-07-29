Stocks on course for best month since November 2020

Global equities headed for their best month since late 2020 as robust results from major tech companies indicated the sector’s resilience to an economic slowdown and traders scaled back expectations of central bank rate hikes.

The FTSE All World index of developed and emerging market equities rose 5.8 percent in July, marking it on track for its best month since November 2020. The rise reflects significant gains for the US stock market of $44 trillion.

Shares in Amazon rose 14 percent in after-hours trading in New York after the e-commerce giant beat analysts’ quarterly revenue forecasts and offered optimistic outlook for the rest of the year due to the strength in its cloud computing business.

This was the end of a week of well-received financial updates from Microsoft, Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet, all of which gave a more confident outlook than investors had feared, lifting the tech sector that dominates U.S. indices and has an excessive weight. on the world markets.

Wall Street stock futures rose on Friday, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rising 1.5 percent and those on the broader S&P 500 rising 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 was up 7.6 percent at the close of trading on Thursday in July. The European Stoxx 600 is also set to see a large monthly gain, rising 7 percent since the end of June.

Data from Thursday showed that the US economy had contracted for the second consecutive quarter, leading to a rally in government bonds as markets expected the Federal Reserve to be less likely to pursue aggressive rate hikes to tackle rising inflation.

The Fed raised its key interest rate this week by 0.75 percentage point for the second month in a row, putting it in a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent.

“Economic data was not that strong” [and] that was considered a less aggressive monetary policy going forward,” said Antoine Lesne, head of strategy and research at State Street’s SPDR ETF operations.

“The Fed will continue to increase,” he added, “but not as vigorously as the market had previously expected.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond, a barometer of global borrowing costs, fell 0.01 percentage point to 2.7 percent on Friday as the price of debt rose. At the beginning of July, this important debt yield was around 2.8 percent and in mid-June around 3.5 percent.

Two-year government bond yields, which reflect interest rate expectations and fell sharply on Thursday, fell another 0.04 percentage point to 2.83 percent.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six others, fell 0.7 percent.