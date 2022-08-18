Stocks muted after Fed minutes point to prolonged inflation fight

European equities and US stock futures were muted Thursday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank would prioritize fighting inflation for an extended period of time.

In Asia, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index and Japan’s Topix both fell 0.8 percent, following the movements of European and US stocks in the previous session.

The European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE lost 0.1 percent.

Fed officials indicated that the restrictive rates would be in effect “for some time” minutes after the July meeting released Wednesday, which would deal a blow to more optimistic investors that it would soon begin winding down the increased interest rates as soon as there were signs that raging inflation was abating.

The minutes showed that officials were in favor of raising interest rates to the point of curbing economic growth.

As another sign that central bankers are determined to stamp out inflation, the Norwegian central bank raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points for a consecutive meeting, raising the borrowing rate to 1.75 percent. Norges Bank also announced to raise interest rates further in September.

Despite some investors talking about “peak inflation” after the US consumer price index stabilized in June, “the reality is often more complicated,” said Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Amundi. “We’re getting very mixed data, but the reality is that inflation is well above the level that central banks are comfortable with.”

Disappointing results for US retail belwether Target and declines for other consumer sectors pushed the blue-chip S&P 500 down 0.7 percent on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3 percent on the Fed minutes and a bad day for technology stocks. Futures contracts tracking the S&P and Nasdaq 100 were flat on Thursday morning.

The Fed’s minutes and the bleak outlook for inflation in the UK ended a few strong weeks for equity markets.

Short-term government debt, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, also continued to sell in the wake of higher-than-expected consumer price inflation in the UK.

Two-year government bond yields rose as much as 0.3 percentage points on Thursday, trading at their highest levels since the 2008 financial crash. The big moves bounced off other bond markets, including German, Italian and US two-year bonds, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations. , all went on sale.

In a sign of ongoing concerns about interest rate hikes, yields continued to rise on Thursday. The two-year yield on government bonds rose 0.03 percentage point to 2.39 percent. Yields on two-year Bunds rose 0.04 percentage point to 0.76, while Italy’s two-year bonds contributed 0.07 percentage point to trade at 1.67 percent. Bond yields rise when their prices fall.

Further data, in the form of weekly US jobless claims and data on home sales, will provide more information on the state of the world’s largest economy later on Thursday.

The dollar, a haven for investors, made small gains against a basket of six other currencies, rising 0.3 percent.