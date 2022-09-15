Sting to tour Australia for the first time since 2014

<!–

Sting returns to Down Under in February for his first shows since 2014.

The 70-year-old founder of rock legends The Police – real name Gordon Sumner – is coming to Australia as part of his ‘My Songs’ world tour, which kicked off in Paris in 2019.

Sting’s 45-year-old musician son Joe Sumner, who is part of the band Fiction Plane, will be his support act.

Fans can expect some of the stars’ biggest hits, including “Message in a Bottle” and “Demolition Man.”

Australian pop icon James Reyne, 65, will also be a guest on the tour when Sting plays the ‘Day on the Green’ festival appearances in Geelong, Victoria, on February 25 and in Bowral, NSW, on February 26.

Sting’s Australia tour kicks off February 10 in Perth at King’s Park.

On February 15, he will play in Sydney at the Aware Super Theater before heading to Adelaide for a concert at the Entertainment Center on February 21.

The Message in a Bottle hitmaker will then play a show in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena on February 23, before wrapping up his Australian tour with his Day on the Green performances.

The tour will be a reunion for Sting and Reyne after nearly four decades.

Reyne’s band Australian Crawl supported The Police in 1984 during the band’s Synchronicity tour.

Sting was one of the founders of the hitmakers The Police (pictured)

Sting began his world tour in 2019, but the global pandemic led to a series of postponements of his scheduled dates.

“My Songs” is Sting’s 14th studio album and features a tracklist of new versions of some of the singer-songwriter’s best-known songs, including “Can’t Stand Losing You” and “Walking on the Moon.”

Born in the UK, Sting rose to fame as a songwriter and bassist for new wave rockers The Police from 1977 to 1984, after which he left to pursue a solo career.

He won 17 Grammys, including Song of the Year for Every Breath You Take in 1984, three Britons, and several other accolades.

It comes after Sting sold his entire music catalog to Universal in a deal reportedly worth £183 million ($250 million).

The publishing group now owns both his solo work and albums with The Police – featuring hits such as Roxanne, Every Breath You Take and Fields Of Gold.

Universal Music Group (UMG), which has been the North Tyneside-raised musician’s label throughout his career, will now represent both his song catalog and his recorded music catalog.

Tickets for Sting’s Australian Tour are available HERE