The HLA-DQB1*06 gene gives people more antibodies after Covid injections

People escaping Covid infection may have a special gene to help them

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Some people may never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that people with a particular mutation produce a greater antibody response after being vaccinated.

About 30 to 40 percent of people have the gene, known as: HLA-DQB1*06. The increased protection may be enough to completely block infections.

It may partly explain why some people never get the virus, even when family members contract the virus.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of any country in the world, at 179 million, the equivalent of more than half of the entire population.

However, this is likely an underestimate, as testing at the beginning of the outbreak was patchy and some people never take a test.

Yet anecdotally, there are many stories of people whose entire families have been infected with the virus and who avoid infection — even after sharing a bed with someone who is sick.

This group of people has never been called Covid, and scientists have never quite figured out how they managed it.

The ‘never Covid’ group may have a gene called HLA-DQB1*06, which gives them even better protection after Covid shots

Lead researcher Dr Alexander Mentzer said: ‘We have seen a wide variation in how quickly people test positive for Covid after vaccination.

“Our findings suggest that our genetic code may influence the likelihood that this will happen over time.”

The scientists examined blood samples from people in five different studies, looking at 1,600 adults who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as their first injection.

Individuals with the gene had more antibodies — proteins that protect against foreign invaders — in their blood compared to those without the whim.

They also looked at a collection of people who took Covid tests every week for more than a year since their first injection.

People with the HLA-DQB1*06 gene were more likely to have a ‘breakthrough infection’ during the 12 months – where people developed mild Covid symptoms after admission.

Co-investigator Professor Julian Knight added: ‘From this study we have evidence that our genetic makeup is one of the reasons why we may differ from each other in our immune response after Covid vaccination.’

The findings were published in the journal naturopathy.