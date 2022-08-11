Stiff, sore knees? Lab-made cartilage gel outperforms the real thing

A hydrogel-based implant can replace worn-out cartilage and relieve knee pain without replacing the entire joint. Credit: Benjamin Wiley, Duke University.



Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections – some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain.

Often, knee pain is caused by the progressive wear and tear of cartilage, known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults – 867 million people – worldwide. For those who want to avoid having to replace the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that can help patients get back on their feet quickly and pain-free and stay that way.

Writing in the journal Advanced functional materialsA Duke University-led team says they’ve created the first gel-based cartilage replacement that’s even stronger and more durable than the real thing.

Mechanical tests show that the Duke team’s hydrogel — a material made from water-absorbing polymers — can be pressed and pulled with more force than natural cartilage, and is three times more resistant to abrasion.

Implants made from the material are currently being developed by Sparta Biomedical and tested in sheep. Researchers are gearing up to start human clinical trials next year.

“If all goes according to plan, the clinical trial should begin as early as April 2023,” said Duke chemistry professor Benjamin Wiley, who led the study along with Duke mechanical and materials science professor Ken Gall.

To make this material, the Duke team took thin sheets of cellulose fibers and soaked them with a polymer called polyvinyl alcohol — a viscous goo made up of stringy chains of repeating molecules — to form a gel.

The cellulose fibers act like the collagen fibers in natural cartilage, Wiley said — giving the gel strength when stretched. The polyvinyl alcohol helps it return to its original shape. The result is a Jello-like material, 60% water, that is supple yet surprisingly strong.

Natural cartilage can withstand as much as 5,800 to 8,500 pounds per inch of pulling and squeezing before reaching its breaking point. Their lab-created version is the first hydrogel that can handle even more. It’s 26% stronger than natural cartilage in tension, something like hanging seven wings on a key ring, and 66% stronger in compression – what would be like parking a car on a postage stamp.

“It’s really off the charts in terms of hydrogel strength,” Wiley said.

The team has already created hydrogels with remarkable properties. In 2020, they reported making the first hydrogel strong enough for knees, which feel the force of two to three times your body weight with every step.

However, the practical use of the gel as a cartilage replacement presented additional design challenges. One was reaching the upper limits of cartilage strength. Activities such as hopping, lunging, or climbing stairs put about 10 Megapascals of pressure on the cartilage in the knee, or about 1,400 pounds per square inch. But the tissue can take up to four times as long to break.

“We knew there was room for improvement,” Wiley said.

In the past, researchers trying to make stronger hydrogels used a freeze-thaw process to produce crystals in the gel, which expel water and help hold the polymer chains together. In the new study, instead of freezing and thawing the hydrogel, the researchers used a heat treatment called annealing to create even more crystals in the polymer network.

By increasing the crystal content, the researchers were able to produce a gel that can withstand five times as much stress by pulling and almost twice as much squeezing compared to freeze-thaw methods.

The improved strength of the annealed gel also helped solve a second design challenge: attaching it to the joint and making sure it stays put.

Cartilage forms a thin layer that covers the ends of bones so they don’t rub against each other. Previous studies were unable to attach hydrogels directly to bone or cartilage with sufficient strength to prevent them from loosening or slipping. So the Duke team came up with a different approach.

Their attachment method involves cementing and clamping the hydrogel to a titanium base. This is then squeezed and anchored into a hole where the damaged cartilage used to be. Tests show that the design stays in place 68% more firmly than natural cartilage on bone.

“Another concern for knee implants is wear and tear over time, both of the implant itself and the opposing cartilage,” Wiley said.

Other researchers have tried to replace damaged cartilage with metal or polyethylene knee implants, but because these materials are stiffer than cartilage, they can rub against other parts of the knee.

In wear tests, the researchers took artificial cartilage and natural cartilage and twisted them against each other a million times, with pressure comparable to what the knee experiences when walking. Using a high-resolution X-ray scanning technique called microcomputed tomography (micro-CT), the scientists found that the surface of their lab-created version held up three times better than the real thing. But because the hydrogel mimics the smooth, slippery, cushion-like nature of real cartilage, it protects other joint surfaces from friction as they slide against the implant.

Natural cartilage is a remarkably durable material. But once damaged, it has a limited ability to heal because it has no blood vessels, Wiley said.

In the United States, osteoarthritis is a twice as often today than a century ago. Surgery is an option when conservative treatments fail. In recent decades, surgeons have developed a number of minimally invasive approaches, such as removing loose cartilage, making holes to stimulate new growth, or transplanting healthy cartilage from a donor. But all of these methods require months of rehabilitation, and a percentage of them fail over time.

Generally considered a last resort, total knee replacement is a proven way to relieve pain. But artificial joints don’t last forever either. Especially for younger patients who want to avoid major surgery for a device that just needs to be replaced again over time, Wiley said, “There just aren’t very good options out there.”

“I think this will be a dramatic change in the treatment of people at this stage,” Wiley said.

More information:

Jiacheng Zhao et al, a synthetic hydrogel composite with a strength and wear resistance greater than cartilage, Advanced functional materials (2022). Jiacheng Zhao et al, a synthetic hydrogel composite with a strength and wear resistance greater than cartilage,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202205662

Provided by Duke University

