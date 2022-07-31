Sticky Fingers singer Dylan Frost punches microphone and storms off stage in Melbourne

Dylan Frost has apologized to his fans after footage surfaced of the Sticky Fingers singer banging his microphone and leaving the stage during a concert.

Fans had gathered on Saturday night to see the popular Australian indie rock band at Melbourne’s Festival Hall.

But Frost became frustrated after his microphone reportedly broke during a performance of the band’s song “Not Done Yet.”

It prompted the 31-year-old frontman to dramatically slam the microphone and storm off the stage, which was captured on video on a concertgoer’s phone.

His bandmates followed shortly after when booing was heard from the audience.

Frost apologized Sunday for the dramatic outburst on social media, explaining that he had “lost control”.

“I’m really sorry about last night in Melbourne,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard on myself and will continue to put my health first, but I’m still failing many of you.”

“I want to apologize to the fans and my band, our crew and the staff at the venue. The tour has been great so far and we wanted to end it big, but I just didn’t have it last night and I lost control.”

The singer said the band had planned a “new date” to “make it up to everyone” at the concert.

He added that a refund would be provided to those who would rather have their ticket refunded.

Sticky Fingers is no stranger to controversy, with Frost often making headlines for his behavior in the past.

The singer reportedly had a physical altercation with the band’s bassist Paddy Cornwall in 2019, leading to Cornwall being sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Frost has also been accused of allegedly threatening and sexist behavior towards women.

In 2018, he was kicked out of a pub in Sydney’s inner west Newtown after allegedly verbally abusing a transgender woman.

He was accused in 2016 of physically threatening native singer Thelma Plum.

Frost has opened up about his struggles with mental health and past alcoholism.

In 2016 he was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.