Stewart’s holiday party show raises over $2 million for children’s charities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops 2022 Holiday Party Program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations. Stewart’s customers donated money from Thanksgiving through Christmas, and the company doubled its donations.

“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our customers,” said Jennifer Frame, director of corporate philanthropy for Stewart’s Shops. “We are proud to double your donations, allowing us to share more with our communities. These gifts have the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support projects and services that can drive real change in our communities.”

During Stewart’s 2021 holiday game show, 1,716 children’s organizations received funding. All funds for this year’s match program will be allocated in March. Since 1986, Stewart’s and its clients have raised more than $36 million.